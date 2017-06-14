Advertisement

In Pictures: France crowns its 'favourite village' and you've probably never heard of it

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
14 June 2017
12:34 CEST+02:00
villages

Photo: Allan Harris/Flickr
The French public were once again asked to vote for their favourite village in the country and they chose an absolute beauty in the east of the country and you've probably never heard of it.
Kaysersberg in Alsace in northeastern France has been anointed France's favourite village in 2017 by viewers of the programme "Village préféré des Français".
 
 
With its cobbled streets and stone chateau it's hard to question Kaysersberg's charm. And after competing with 12 other villages on Tuesday evening for the title of France's favourite village, it seems the French agree. 
 
And the result clearly went down well with the locals, known as Kaysersbergeois. Check out the video in the tweet below which shows the moment they found out theirs was the country's favourite.
 
 
Despite being small, a walk around the village of Kaysersberg in the Haut Rhin department in the former region of Alsace, north east of France offers an impressive collection of architectural styles. The main sites include the Church of Sainte Croix dating back to 1230, the Oberhof Chapel from 1391 and the Chapel of Saint-Alexis from the 16th century. 
 
READ ALSO: 
Photo: Dumb Luck/Flickr
 
But with a population of 2,700, France's favourite village actually just crosses the threshold to officially count as a town (villages should have a population of under 2,000).  
 
Photo: Allan Harris/Flickr
 
Winning the much-coveted title is expected to boost tourism in Kaysersberg, which already welcomes 700,000 visitors each year. 
 
Photo: GK Sens-Yonne/Flickr
 
 
Photo: Allan Harris/Flickr
 
 
Photo: Guillaume Speurt/Flickr
 
Kaysersberg is the second village in Alsace to win the competition since it started in 2012. The first was Eguisheim in the Haut-Rhin department in 2013.
 
 
Another Brittany village named as France's favourite
 
 
Brittany village named France's favourite
 
