Swathes of France to be hit by storms OR sweltering sun

Photo: AFP

Much of France will be hit by either thunder and lightning or sweltering sun on Tuesday with 18 departments in the centre and southwest of the country placed on alert for storms and heatwaves.

Some 12 departments have been placed on alert by national weather agency Météo France for storms while a further six have been placed on "yellow alert" for heatwaves.

The area affected by the somewhat extreme weather is south central France as well as departments on the Atlantic coast (see map below).

The departments placed on alert for storms by national weather agency Météo France are Aveyron, Cantal, Corrèze, Dordogne, Gironde, Haute-Loire, Landes, Loire, Lozère, Lot-et-Garonne, Lot and Puy-de-Dôme with the clouds expected to gather on Tuesday afternoon. The departments placed on "yellow alert" for a heatwave (canicule) are Ardèche, Drôme, Gard, l'Isère, Rhône and Vaucluse.

It looks like people in southern France's Rhone Valley will be sweating up a storm with temperatures expected to reach a scorching 35-37C.

Météo France "predicts sweltering temperatures in the Rhone Valley and the region around Grenoble and Lyon until Wednesday."

Map: Météo France

In general the southern half of the country looks set for a sweltering afternoon with the mercury rising to between 28-34C.

READ ALSO: