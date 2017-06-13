In Pictures: The 13 villages in France you need to visit this summer

Photo: Stephane Mignon/Flickr

The French are once again voting for their favourite village in the country and the short-list has been released. Here are the 13 that really merit a visit this summer.

Viewers of the programme "Village préféré des Français" are once again being asked to decide which is their favourite village in France.

But instead if choosing one, we think you'd better off visiting all 13, although they are spread far and wide so it might take you a while, but they are well worth the detour.

Here's the list:

La Roque-Gageac

Nestled at the foot of a cliff, the picturesque village of La Roque-Gageac in the Nouvelle-Acquitaine region of southwestern France commands spectacular views of the Dordogne river.

Photo: Stephane Mignon/Flickr

Lagrasse

This medieval village in the Aude department of southern France is renowned for its beautiful centre, as well as a stunning abbey. Surrounded by hills, it's the perfect picture postcard French village.

Photo: Mike Prince Flickr

Kaysersberg

Despite being small, a walk around the village of Kaysersberg in Alsace, north east of France offers an impressive collection of architectural styles. The main sites include the Church of Sainte Croix dating back to 1230, the Oberhof Chapel from 1391 and the Chapel of Saint-Alexis from the 16th century.

Photo: Allan Harris/Flickr

Beze

The historical village of Beze in the Côte d'Or department of eastern France has a rich history that includes being chosen as a location for a monastery by a duke as early as the year 630.

Photo: Village website

Gargilesse-Dampierre

Undoubtedly one of France's most beautiful villages, Gargilesse-Dampierre in the Indre department of central France is known for attracting artists and writers, including literary legend George Sand, with its unique charms.

Photo: Daniel Jolivet/Flickr

La Garde-Adhémar

The pretty village of La Garde-Adhémar in the Drome department in southeastern France owes its aesthetic appeal in part to the white stone used to build it. Add to this its spectacular views over the Rhone valley and you have a perfect French village.

Photo: Daniel Culsan/WikiCommons

Piriac-sur-Mer

This stunning village is located on the peninsular of Guerande in the Pays de la Loire department of western France. The website France Voyage says Piriac is “a very charming fishing port that has won over such famous French writers as Flaubert and Zola. The beautiful granite houses lining the port add to its authenticity.”

Saint-Valery-sur-Somme

The medieval village of Saint-Valery-sur-Somme that stands on a limestone promontory on the mouth of the River Somme in northern France, is already a member of the “Most Beautiful Detours in France” network. Visitors will fall for the ancient cobbled streets lined with flowers and be impressed by the remains of the medieval ramparts and towers around the village.

Sant’Antonino

This village, is one of the oldest on the island of Corsica, with history dating back to the 9th century. It stands at 500m above sea level just north east of the port town of Calvi and is billed as the “most beautiful village in northern Corsica”. “Because of its dramatic situation clinging around the top of a hill the village is sometimes referred to as the 'Eagles Nest',” says the site Corsica Travel Guide.

Moncontour

(Photo: Mifinn)

The historic Moncontour, near the town of Saint-Brieuc in northern Brittanyis perfectly picturesque andcrowned by its highly decorative church. It’s surrounded by impressive ramparts dating back to the 13th and 14th centuries.

Montchauvet

The village of Montchauvet to the west of Paris is still home to its medieval bridge, fortified gate, and a historic church. A British bomber was shot down here during World War Two, the crew are buried in the village cemetery.

Loumarin

Loumarin is a peaceful village nestled in the middle of vineyards, olive groves and almond trees in the Luberon part of Provence, southern France. It is home to a stunning belfry, a Roman church and a Renaissance château. It’s also famous for its market.

Belleme

Bordering one of the country's most beautiful forests, the medieval village of Belleme in the Orne department in northwestern France is ideally placed. While at its centre, you can explore its prettily coloured historic buildings.

Photo: Tourisme Pays Bellemois/Wikicommons