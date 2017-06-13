Advertisement

French president Macron says door is still open for UK to stay in EU

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
13 June 2017
23:06 CEST+02:00
brexit

Share this article

French president Macron says door is still open for UK to stay in EU
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
13 June 2017
23:06 CEST+02:00
French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday the door was "always open" for Britain to remain in the EU even after Prime Minister Theresa May said Brexit talks would begin next week.

"Of course the door is always open as long as the negotiations on Brexit have not finished," Macron said in a press conference.

But he stressed that the British people had taken the sovereign decision to leave the 28-member bloc in their referendum a year ago, adding that the start of talks was an important milestone.

"Once it (the Brexit process) has started we need to be collectively clear that it's more difficult to reverse course," he said at the Elysee palace.

May stressed that she would stick to her timetable of starting Brexit discussions next week in Brussels, saying the talks were "on course" despite her domestic difficulties.

Her Conservative party lost its parliamentary majority in a bungled snap election last week which some observers suggested might lead May to abandon her plans for a so-called "hard Brexit".

"I think there's a unity of purpose among people in the UK. It's a unity of purpose having voted to leave the EU that their government gets on with that and makes a success of it," she said.

May and Macron announced a joint action plan to crack down on extremism and terror propaganda online, accusing internet companies and social media networks of doing too little to tackle the scourge.

The measures aim "to ensure the internet cannot be used as a safe space for criminals and terrorists and it cannot be used to host the radicalizing material that leads to so much harm," May said.

Priorities include looking into encrypted communication platforms used by extremists to evade security forces and new laws to impose penalties on internet companies which fail to remove offensive content.

Facebook, Twitter and other social networks had long argued that they were unable to monitor content posted online by their users, but have grown increasingly sensitive to criticism.

Germany lawmakers recently introduced legislation requiring internet companies to remove content flagged as hate speech within 24 hours.

brexit

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Buoyant Macron hosts weakened Theresa May in Paris for hard talks on Brexit

'Hard Brexit is off the table': Brits in France react to shock UK election result

Is Emmanuel Macron's win in France really bad news for Brexit?

France's Hollande says Britain must pay price for Brexit

Overseas voters urged to have their say in the UK general election

Macron or Le Pen: Who worries Britain's Brexit supporters the most?

In or out? EU is hot-button issue in French vote

Frenchman leading EU's Brexit negotiations urges quick divorce
Advertisement

Recent highlights

IN PICTURES: France as seen from space through the unique lens of an astronaut

Parlez-vous franglais? More English words officially enter French language

Brexit helps push Paris property prices towards record levels

Advertisement

Guest blog: How living in France has changed my life for the better

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France
Advertisement
3,968 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Le Pen's far-right surge runs out of steam in France's parliamentary elections
  2. Hold on, it wasn’t meant to be this easy for Emmanuel Macron
  3. VIDEO: Mystery of riderless 'ghost motorbike' on motorway near Paris is solved
  4. Macron's party on course for landslide victory in French parliamentary elections
  5. In Pictures: The 13 villages in France you need to visit this summer
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
10/05
Expats wanted for new tv show
04/05
English language books
View all notices
Advertisement