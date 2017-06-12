Advertisement

Croissant lovers in France set to pay for butter price hike

Evie Burrows-Taylor
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
12 June 2017
17:39 CEST+02:00
croissant

Share this article

Croissant lovers in France set to pay for butter price hike
Photo: Campus France/Flickr
Evie Burrows-Taylor
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
12 June 2017
17:39 CEST+02:00
Pastry lovers in France might soon have to dig deeper into their pockets to cover the cost of a simple croissant, the French federation of bakeries (FEB) warns.
With the price of butter on the rise since May 2016, favourite French treats like croissants, brioche and tarts could suffer a knock-on price hike, the federation said.
 
As your scales might be already be aware, croissants are 25 percent butter and with the crucial ingredient now costing  €5.37 per kilo, compared to €3 before May last year, bakeries are taking a hit. 
 
"These levels of prices have never been seen," explained Armelle Favre, who is in charge of communications for the FEB, adding that the rise is due to a shortage of milk. "The lack is a result of a strong demand in Asian countries for milk. Today, the shortage has been slightly curbed but milk is used for cheese and cream as a priority, not for butter."
 
READ ALSO: 
Photo: Raphaël Gabbay/Flickr
 
The federation has called for the dairy industry to prioritise the production of butter as a way of battling the rise in prices. 
 
But the FEB, which represents the baked goods industry encompassing the factories responsible for producing the products as well as those distributing them, is also calling for large distributors to pay more for their baked goods to avoid the production line suffering.  
 
If the distributors listen to their appeal, it looks likely consumers won't be able to avoid paying more for their buttery treats.  
croissant

Share this article

Related articles

French pastry wars: Pain au chocolat versus chocolatine

France laughs at UK chain's new 'straight' croissants
Advertisement

Recent highlights

IN PICTURES: France as seen from space through the unique lens of an astronaut

Parlez-vous franglais? More English words officially enter French language

Brexit helps push Paris property prices towards record levels

Advertisement

Guest blog: How living in France has changed my life for the better

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France
Advertisement
3,946 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Le Pen's far-right surge runs out of steam in France's parliamentary elections
  2. European mobile operators brace for end of roaming charges
  3. Hold on, it wasn’t meant to be this easy for Emmanuel Macron
  4. Macron's party on course for landslide victory in French parliamentary elections
  5. VIDEO: Mystery of riderless 'ghost motorbike' on motorway near Paris is solved
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
10/05
Expats wanted for new tv show
04/05
English language books
View all notices
Advertisement