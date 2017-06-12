Allergy sufferers warned as most of France placed on alert for high pollen levels

Photo: AFP

Allergy sufferers in France are looking at a difficult week ahead with high levels of grass pollen set to affect nearly the whole of the country.

According to the latest weekly bulletin from the national agency responsible for surveying pollen levels that trigger allergies (RNSA), most of the country will be on "red alert", meaning levels are "very high".

The high temperatures and sun predicted for the week ahead are partly responsible for the increased levels of pollen from grass in the air.

Around 10-20 percent of the French population suffer from allergic reactions to pollen.

The network recommends that allergy sufferers make it a priority to take their medication or consult one of the RNSA's doctors.

Map: RNSA (red areas show locations that will be affected by high levels of pollen)

The grass carrying this kind of pollen is found in all kinds of landscapes likes meadows, rocky areas, forests, as well as in water, ditches and on the side of roads.

Grass pollen generally reaches its peak in the month of June.