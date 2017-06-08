Advertisement

French warned to avoid more than 1,000 'worrying' high street cosmetic products

Evie Burrows-Taylor
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
8 June 2017
13:03 CEST+02:00
cosmeticsconsumers

Share this article

French warned to avoid more than 1,000 'worrying' high street cosmetic products
Photo: AFP
Evie Burrows-Taylor
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
8 June 2017
13:03 CEST+02:00
A leading French consumers group has again sounded the alarm on high street cosmetic products, telling the public some 1,000 of them should be avoided and 23 should be pulled off the shelves immediately, due to the "undesirable" or even illegal substances they contain. Items by popular brands such as L'Oréal and Head&Shoulders are among those on on the black list.
The list, published by the French consumer group UFC-Que Choisir features everything from perfumes, make-up products, shower gels, deodorants, tooth pastes, creams and pretty much every product you could find in your bathroom.
 
It was originally published in February 2016 and regularly updated. It has increased from 400 to 1017 in the last three months with the help of consumers. 
 
The most worrying new development is that the group says 23 products on the list - including an eye treatment by L'Oréal Men, a sun cream for kids by Lovea and Vivelle hair gel - should be pulled from the shelves immediately because they contain chemicals that are banned by law, including hormone-altering substances (known as endocrine disruptors).
 
"In light of the continuing damning analysis, UFC-Que Choisir urges public bodies to demonstrate responsibility in defining and banning hormone-changing substances and pulling the 23 products containing banned substances from the shelves," the group said in a press release on Wednesday.  
 
 
UFC-Que Choisir recommended the public to not buy any of the 1,000 products on the list because of the "undesirable substances". The products should not be used at all on at-risk individuals, such as babies, they say.
 
Some of the products on the list are a red nail varnish by Chanel, Hawaiian Tropic's silk hydration suncream and a selection of hair dye by Garnier as well as dental products like Aquafresh 24 hour multi-action whitening toothpaste and Sensodyne's sensitive long lasting mint-flavoured mouthwash. 
 
Perfumes by Guerlain, Hugo Boss and Kenzo, some make-up by Dior and Chanel and deodorants by Dove and Nivea are also in the list due to the hormone-changing substances they contain.
 
On top of that, a Carrefour toothpaste, some suncreams by Bioderma, make-up products by Bourjois and a handwash by Dettol are on the blacklist.  
 
And more worryingly, the list includes several products that you're likely to use on a babies and young children made by popular household brands. These include Bubble Fruit toothpaste for ages 2-5 by Colgate and Nivea's moisturising face and body baby cream. 
 
The group has divided its list into the following eight categories: make-up, shampoos, deodorants and perfumes, baby products, dental products, sun protection, face products and products for your body, such as shower gel and body moisturiser. 
 
You can CLICK HERE for the full list.
 
READ ALSO: 

Photo: AFP

In all, some 12 ingredients have been identified as "undesirable" with the group expressing particular concern in the use of hormone-changing products, such as BHA.
 
Hormone-changing substances may interfere with the body’s endocrine system and produce adverse developmental, reproductive, neurological, and immune effects in humans.
 
The list of ingredients to watch out for also includes allergenics, and irritants like MIT. 
 
The group highlights the fact that without strict regulations for cosmetics products, the guidance provided on cosmetics labels just isn't enough. 
 
UFC-Que Choisir has urged the European Commission to publish a "bold definition of hormone-changing substances" including those suspected of being so. 
 
The consumer group is advising people to lead the hunt against undesirable substances themselves by checking the list of ingredients on the products they use.
cosmeticsconsumers

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

French optimistic about future as consumer confidence hits 10-year high

French told to avoid 107 supermarket foods

French women warned about 'toxic tampons'

French consumer morale the highest in five years

France mulls scented candles and incense ban

French group lists 100 'toxic' shopping items

France set for sharp rise in electricity prices

French plan to root out fake online consumer reviews
Advertisement

Recent highlights

IN PICTURES: France as seen from space through the unique lens of an astronaut

Parlez-vous franglais? More English words officially enter French language

Brexit helps push Paris property prices towards record levels

Advertisement

Guest blog: How living in France has changed my life for the better

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France
Advertisement
3,893 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Timeline: How jihadists have targeted soldiers and police in France
  2. Paris: French police shoot attacker armed with hammer at Notre-Dame Cathedral
  3. Actor rehearsing lines in French TGV train toilet is mistaken for terrorist
  4. French warned to avoid more than 1,000 'worrying' high street cosmetic products
  5. London attack: Third French victim confirmed after body recovered from Thames river
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
10/05
Expats wanted for new tv show
04/05
English language books
View all notices
Advertisement