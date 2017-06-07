London attack: Third French victim confirmed after body recovered from Thames river

Three Frenchmen died in the London terror attack last Saturday after police in London confirmed a body, believed to be that of missing Xavier Thomas, had been recovered from the Thames.

A statement from the British Metropolitan police said: "On Tuesday June 6th at approximately 19:44 hours the body of a man was recovered from the river, near Limehouse, by specialist officers from the Marine Police Unit.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, however Mr. Thomas' next of kin have been informed of this development.

Shortly after that announcement President Emmanuel Macron confirmed a third French victim in the attack, meaning the overall death toll had risen to eight.

"We received confirmation of the new toll this morning. There are three deaths and eight injuries on the French side," Macron said, deploring the "heavy toll these attacks have taken on us".

Many others are still in a critical condition in hospital including four French nationals.

Xavier Thomas had been in London for the weekend with his partner Christine Delcros when the terrorists launched their attack, crashing their van into pedestrians on London Bridge, before attacking revellers in restaurants and bars with knives.

The pair had been on the bridge at the time of the attack. Delcros was severely injured after being hit by the van, but there had been no trace of Thomas.