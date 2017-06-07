Paris: France says Notre-Dame hammer attack was 'isolated incident'

Photo: AFP

The attack on a French police officer outside Paris's famed Notre Dame cathedral by a hammer-wielding man was an "isolated act," government spokesman Christophe Castaner said Wednesday.

Tuesday's attacker had "never showed any sign of radicalisation," he told RTL radio, but stressed that the investigation was at an early stage.

Castaner said the man, who was shot and injured by police, named as Farid Ikken "had at no moment showed signs of radicalisation."

On Wednesday a source close to the investigation confirmed to AFP that the attacker had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group in a video found at his apartment.

The video below taken from surveillance cameras, shows the moment the attacker struck, before he was neutralized by a police officer.

The incident was over in a matter of a seconds.

Documents found on the attacker identified him as Farid Ikken a 40-year-old Algerian who was a doctoral student in information science at a university in the east of France.

The suspect later claimed to be a "soldier of the caliphate" of the Islamic State group, according to a source close to the investigation.

The policeman's colleague opened fire on the man, hitting him in the chest in panicked scenes around the Gothic cathedral that is one of France's most visited tourist attractions.