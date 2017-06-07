Advertisement

Paris to launch €3m plan to make city's streets quieter and cooler

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
7 June 2017
14:15 CEST+02:00
parissummer

Share this article

Paris to launch €3m plan to make city's streets quieter and cooler
Avenue Général Leclerc will be the first testing spot for the new surfaces Photo: Google maps
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
7 June 2017
14:15 CEST+02:00
Paris city chiefs may soon have some good news for residents fed up with the constant noise of cars and scooters rumbling through the city's streets.
Paris residents and visitors are often heard complaining about the noise from the city's streets keeping them awake at night.
 
Much of it is created by sound of car tyres rumbling over ancient cobbles or pot-holed roads.
 
But there may be a solution on the horizon. 
 
The city is to test three new road surfaces that could cut noise from traffic by as much as 50 percent. And for those that suffer in the city in summer, the state-of-the-art surfaces are also designed to reduce heat during hot periods.
 
The project, which will cost a total of €2.9m, will test road surfaces with "sound and thermal qualities and acceptable durability", in an attempt to fight noise pollution as well as battle the effects of climate change. 
 
The surfaces are designed to refresh the air by retaining water, city authorities said on Tuesday, adding that the tests will also trial the use of different colours in bouncing back the light from the sun which could cut down on heat. 
 
Paris can be a miserable place during a heatwave due to the fact it can be 2 to 3C warmer than surrounding areas due to the extra heat created by human activities, including traffic.
 
READ ALSO: 
Photo: AFP
 
After voting in favour of an agreement with the European commission, authorities in the French capital received €1.35m of funding from the EU Life environmental programme, which goes a significant way towards financing the total cost needed to for tests to be carried out in three different locations across the city. 
 
"Pollution is a major public heath problem. Around 22 percent of Parisians are affected by noise, particularly noise from street traffic," Célia Blauel who is in charge of environmental concerns at Paris City Hall. 
 
"As for climate change, a study appeared this weeking showing that the most dense cities could expect to see a rise in temperatures of 8C before 2100 if nothing is done to prevent it," she added. 
 
The first street earmarked for testing is Avenue Général Leclerc in the 14th arrondissment, home to the city's famous Montparnasse district, where 400m of road will be laid with the new surface . 
 
The EU funding will be supplemented with contributions from the city of Paris and non-profit environmental organisation Bruitparif, as well as French civil engineering firm Colas and French transport company Eurovia. 
 
 
 
parissummer

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Paris revealed as 'most expensive' city in EU (but it's not all bad news)

Here's how to own your own historic Paris cobblestone

How you know you're in Paris: The nineteen tell-tale signs

Nine of the quirkiest things you can see in Paris

Paris attack suspects held in Salzburg

Revealed: The real romantic spots in Paris

Ten ideas that could improve life in Paris

Paris wants New York-inspired 'citizen cards'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

IN PICTURES: France as seen from space through the unique lens of an astronaut

Parlez-vous franglais? More English words officially enter French language

Brexit helps push Paris property prices towards record levels

Advertisement

Guest blog: How living in France has changed my life for the better

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France
Advertisement
2,838 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Timeline: How jihadists have targeted soldiers and police in France
  2. Paris: French police shoot attacker armed with hammer at Notre-Dame Cathedral
  3. Two Frenchmen still missing after London terror attack as families appeal for information
  4. London attack: Third French victim confirmed after body recovered from Thames river
  5. VIDEO: Eiffel Tower becomes haven for thrill-seekers as it turns into 90km/h ride
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
10/05
Expats wanted for new tv show
04/05
English language books
View all notices
Advertisement