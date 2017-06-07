Advertisement

French boy left disabled after eating a steak haché: Former company bosses go on trial

Evie Burrows-Taylor
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
7 June 2017
09:29 CEST+02:00
food

Share this article

French boy left disabled after eating a steak haché: Former company bosses go on trial
Photo: AFP
Evie Burrows-Taylor
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
7 June 2017
09:29 CEST+02:00
Former frozen food company bosses go on trial in France this week over the shocking case of an 11-year-old boy who was left permanently disabled after eating a contaminated steak haché - a minced beef steak widely eaten in France, especially by children.
The case dates back to 2011 when Nolan Moittie, then just two years-old, lost the use of 80 percent of his body after eating a steak haché.
 
Now eight years-old, Nolan is still unable to walk or talk.
 
His condition is all down to a particularly dangerous strain of the E.Coli bacteria -- especially risky to children and potentially fatal -- that was found in a batch of frozen steak hachés sold by now defunct French frozen food suppliers SEB under the name "Steak Country".
 
The contaminated meat had been sold by discount German supermarket chain Lidl.
 
Another 17, mostly children, were also left very seriously ill after eating the meat.
 
 
At the time the two-year-old Nolan was originally misdiagnosed with minor constipation before being hospitalised when the pain became extreme. 
 
It was while he was in hospital he suffered a heart attack and fell into a coma and doctors discovered that toxins from the bacteria had already passed into his bloodstream. 
 
The impact the bacteria had on his body was irreversible.
 
"If it had been a car crash, or a rare illness I would understand, but not a simple steak haché," his mother Priscilla told BFM TV.

Two ex-managers of SEB, which was based in the French department of Haute-Marne in the north east, go on trial on Tuesday in front of a criminal court in the northern French town of Douais. 

The ex-SEB boss, who is facing up to three years in jail if convicted, and the one time head of quality and hygiene at the company are charged with causing "involuntary injuries caused by a manifestly deliberate violation of safety obligations", putting people "at risk" and "deceit". 
 
But neither man is accepting responsibility and the defense is claiming that the illness from the minced beef was a result of consumers not storing and preparing them properly. 
 
"Money as they say, won't bring you happiness,  and it won't help my son get back to how he was before," his mother Priscilla said.
 
Steak hachés are a staple dish in France, particularly among children. In 2009 some 250,000 tonnes were sold, half of which were sold as frozen products.
food

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

French consumption of organic products dramatically on the rise

France launches app to help diners know how clean their favourite restaurant really is

From crêpes to cassoulet: All you need to know about France's regional gastronomy

Things you should NEVER do when dining in France

France on global charm offensive to teach 'the art of French eating'

The complete A to Z of food in France, according to famed American chef David Lebovitz

French purists outraged as McDonald's puts potatoes in Salade Nicoise

The French food you love but should really steer clear of

Advertisement

Recent highlights

IN PICTURES: France as seen from space through the unique lens of an astronaut

Parlez-vous franglais? More English words officially enter French language

Brexit helps push Paris property prices towards record levels

Advertisement

Guest blog: How living in France has changed my life for the better

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France
Advertisement
2,838 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Timeline: How jihadists have targeted soldiers and police in France
  2. Paris: French police shoot attacker armed with hammer at Notre-Dame Cathedral
  3. Two Frenchmen still missing after London terror attack as families appeal for information
  4. London attack: Third French victim confirmed after body recovered from Thames river
  5. VIDEO: Eiffel Tower becomes haven for thrill-seekers as it turns into 90km/h ride
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
10/05
Expats wanted for new tv show
04/05
English language books
View all notices
Advertisement