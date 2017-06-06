Advertisement

Macron set to hit goal of parliamentary majority after early show of strength

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
6 June 2017
12:18 CEST+02:00
macronelection

Share this article

Macron set to hit goal of parliamentary majority after early show of strength
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
6 June 2017
12:18 CEST+02:00
After just three weeks in office, French President Emmanuel Macron is tipped to win his audacious bet that he can obtain a parliamentary majority with a party barely a year old.
Macron has moved fast since he was inaugurated on May 14, meeting German leader Angela Merkel, making a high-profile debut at international summits with a white-knuckle handshake with US President Donald Trump and talking tough to Russia's Vladimir Putin.
   
When Trump announced Thursday he was pulling the United States out of the Paris climate accord, Macron led European condemnation, reworking one of Trump's own phrases by saying in English: "We all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again."
 
At home, the 39-year-old centrist kept an election pledge to appoint a cabinet of politicians from the left, right and centre that crosses party lines.
 
The only hitch to Macron's smooth start has been the controversy engulfing one of his newly appointed ministers, Richard Ferrand, who is being investigated over a property deal.
 
READ ALSO: 
French president's trolling of Donald Trump delights the French AND Americans
 
Photo: Screengrab France24
 
For days Ferrand, who has responsibility for territorial cohesion and was one of Macron's early backers, has rebuffed calls to resign over allegations of favouritism towards his common-law wife in the deal with a health insurance fund.
 
Prosecutors have announced a preliminary probe into the affair, adding to the pressure on Ferrand. But so far it does not appear to have hurt Macron.
 
On the day the investigation was announced, the government felt confident enough to go ahead with presenting its proposals to clean up politics.
 
Parliamentary elections now loom on June 11 and June 18. Macron, who had not even stood for elected office until he became president, needs a majority if he is to implement his ambitious reform agenda.
 
Giving the impression that he has the Midas touch, a poll Friday showed Macron had stretched his lead for the elections as voters continued to abandon traditional parties for his centrist Republique En Marche (Republic on the Move, REM) party, which he only founded in April 2016 as a vehicle for his presidential bid.
 
The survey of nearly 15,000 voters by Ipsos Steria for the Cevipof research institute showed REM surging ahead to 31 percent in the first round, up from 24 percent in late April.
 
The right-wing Republicans -- who had been hoping to stage a comeback in the election after their scandal-hit presidential candidate Francois Fillon crashed out in the first round -- are trailing on 22 percent.
 
The Socialists of Macron's predecessor as president, Francois Hollande, stood a distant fifth with 8.5 percent.
 
'Strong goodwill'
 
The far-right National Front (FN) of his vanquished presidential rival Marine Le Pen was meanwhile down three points on 18 percent.
 
Frederic Dabi of the Ifop polling institute said Macron was benefitting from "very strong goodwill".
 
"It is striking that apart from with supporters of the National Front, Macron is leading everywhere, including on the right where he is getting 80 percent of favourable opinions," Dabi told AFP.
 
Another poll, of 1,940 voters by OpinionWay poll published Thursday, showed REM winning between 335 and 355 seats out of 577 in the National Assembly -- well over the 289 needed by Macron to push through his ambitious agenda.
 
"I expect Macron to get a very clear majority," Jerome Sainte-Marie, a political scientist from PollingVox, said.
 
Macron's party was profiting from "the absence of a unified opposition, with four differently-sized and highly-divided political parties".
 
Not only has Macron poached leading figures from the right and left, some of those who have not yet crossed over have said they are prepared to support at least a chunk of his programme.
 
"He has skilfully met the hopes of the French people for a unity government," Sainte-Marie said.
macronelection

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

French expat voters give Macron's party a big confidence boost in parliamentary elections

New opinion polls will cheer Macron in his quest for key parliamentary majority

France announces arrival of first gay refugee from Chechnya just as Putin is in town

Macron slams 'lying Russian propaganda' in frank talks with Putin

'A moment of truth': Macron says he was ready for Trump handshake

France vows to help Britain fight terror

Presidential couple courts one celeb mag but shuns others

Macron opens labour reform talks with unions and bosses
Advertisement

Recent highlights

IN PICTURES: France as seen from space through the unique lens of an astronaut

Parlez-vous franglais? More English words officially enter French language

Brexit helps push Paris property prices towards record levels

Advertisement

Guest blog: How living in France has changed my life for the better

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France
Advertisement
2,838 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Timeline: How jihadists have targeted soldiers and police in France
  2. Paris: French police shoot attacker armed with hammer at Notre-Dame Cathedral
  3. Will Macron face French resistance with reform drive?
  4. Frenchman killed in London attack: French minister
  5. VIDEO: Eiffel Tower becomes haven for thrill-seekers as it turns into 90km/h ride
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
10/05
Expats wanted for new tv show
04/05
English language books
View all notices
Advertisement