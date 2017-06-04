Advertisement

Macron presses Turkey over detained French photojournalist

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
4 June 2017
09:19 CEST+02:00
mathias depardonturkeyemmanuel macron

Share this article

Macron presses Turkey over detained French photojournalist
Policemen outside the embassy of Turkey in Paris on May 25th. Photo: Geoffroy van der Hasselt/AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
4 June 2017
09:19 CEST+02:00
French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday again urged Turkey to release a French photojournalist held for nearly a month, saying he should be freed urgently.
In a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Macron "restated his call to see (Mathias) Depardon brought home as soon as possible", Macron's Elysee Palace office said.
 
Depardon was detained on May 8 while on assignment in Hasankeyf in the southeastern Batman province for National Geographic magazine. He has been held ever since despite reports he would be deported.
 
Two weeks after he was detained, Depardon, 36, went on hunger strike, only stopping nearly a week later when he learned a consular visit would be allowed.
 
He was later visited by a French consul representative at an immigration department-run centre in the southeastern city of Gaziantep.
 
The visit followed Macron broaching his case with Erdogan during a NATO summit in Brussels on May 25. Erdogan promised he would "rapidly" look into the issue.
 
 
Another visit by French embassy representatives had been scheduled for Friday, the same day that the French foreign ministry said it was "actively working" on Depardon's release.
 
Depardon was detained over "propaganda for a terror group" -- a reference to outlawed Kurdish militants -- which could lead to a judicial investigation, according to Turkish authorities.
 
mathias depardonturkeyemmanuel macron

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Modi tells Macron India will 'go beyond' Paris climate accord

France 'corrects' White House video on climate pact facts

French photojournalist held in Turkey ends hunger strike: RSF

France to scrap prison terms for cannabis users

Will Macron face French resistance with reform drive?

Putin, Macron to air tough issues at Versailles meet

France urges Trump not to rush on Paris climate deal

Trump meets Macron, says whole world talking about win
Advertisement

Recent highlights

IN PICTURES: France as seen from space through the unique lens of an astronaut

Parlez-vous franglais? More English words officially enter French language

Brexit helps push Paris property prices towards record levels

Advertisement

Guest blog: How living in France has changed my life for the better

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France
Advertisement
2,786 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How Americans can move to France (and stay here)
  2. The trials and tribulations of moving to France as an American
  3. IN PICTURES: France as seen from space through the unique lens of an astronaut
  4. France 'corrects' White House video on climate pact facts
  5. French president's trolling of Donald Trump delights the French AND Americans
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
10/05
Expats wanted for new tv show
04/05
English language books
View all notices
Advertisement