Four French people injured in London attack: foreign minister

"Four French people were injured and it seems one person was particularly affected," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Info radio.

Three men mowed down pedestrians with a van on London Bridge on Saturday before attacking revellers in a popular nightlife hub with knives.

The three were shot dead by police at the scene, while 48 people were rushed to hospital after the attack.

This was Britain's third deadly terror attack since March.

The French anti-terrorism prosecution service said on Sunday it had opened an investigation into the attack, a common procedure when French citizens are among the victims of a terror attack outside France.