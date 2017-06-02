How Americans can move to France (and stay here)

Photo: AFP

French president Emmanuel Macron is urging American scientists, academics, entrepreneurs and indeed any "responsible citizen" to move to France if they are disappointed by Donald Trump. Anyone Americans interested in crossing the pond should read this first.

Donald Trump's election win in November 2017 send shockwaves around the world as well as in America.

So too did his decision to ditch the Paris climate deal which prompted French president Emmanuel Macron to send a message, in English to Americans, urging them to find a new home in France.

Many may be tempted.

If you are one of them and thought of Trump is enough to make you want to pack your bags and take the next flight to France - then read this before booking your ticket (and please don't book the next ticket... the processing times are not in your favour).

Yes, as with anything administrative in France, moving here as an American involves a lot of paperwork.

(Tom FLeming/Flickr)

However, those wanting just a taste of France won't need a visa if the trip is for fewer than 90 days (unless you're a diplomat or a journalist ). All you need is a passport that's valid for at least three months.

But for anything longer than three months it gets complicated.

Any Americans planning to stay in France - assuming they don't have an extra European passport - will have to get ready for a truckload of paperwork.

First things first, find your closest French consulate here . And be prepared to travel, the consulates are few and far between, with one generally serving several states (see image below).

When you've found your consulate, you'll need to decide what sort of visa to aim for before making an appointment, and there are many on offer - from spouse visas to scientist visas.

Here are the most popular of the "long stay visas" - and note, these all need to be sorted prior to departure (so there's no point coming over here as a tourist and then hoping to figure it out from France - they'll just send you back).

Spouse Visa

So you've already got a Frenchie on your arm. You'll be able to get a 12-month visa and you'll have to register at the Immigration Office (OFFI) within three months of arrival. This will count as your residence card (more info on how to get residency later).

The processing time of this initial visa can take up to three weeks so don't delay. The good news is that the application is free but you'll need a heap of documents including application forms, proof of marriage (in French as well), proof of your spouse's nationality, and a residence form. More info here

Photo: AFP

Work Visa

The toughest part of this is that you need to find a job first. Let's say you manage it, you then need to have your work contract approved by the authorities at the French Labour Ministry (then again at the OFFI offices). If you're bringing family on this visa, get the employer to start a file for them at the same time. American consuls advise up to three weeks of waiting time for the visa. You'll need to fill in application forms, residence forms, and you'll need to pay a processing fee of around $100. What are you waiting for

The Paris commerce capital La Defense. Photo: AFP

Visitor Visa

This is for those who want to stay for more than three months but don't have a job, a French spouse, or plans to study. The visa takes a month to process, and it doesn't look easy to get. You'll need: filled-in questionnaires and application forms, a letter of explanation as to what you intend to do in France, letters promising that you won't work in France, proof that you can support yourself in France, proof of earnings, proof of medical insurance, proof of accommodation in France, and a few other small things. Oh, and around $100 for the pleasure of the processing fee. More info here



Photo: AFP

Student visa

The good news is that the fee is around half that of the other long stay visas, at about $50 and should only take two weeks to process, but the bad news is that it's no walk in the park. You'll need a series of documents from Campus France, financial guarantees, enrollment proof, a bunch of forms, and even airline reservation proof. More info here

Are you a student in Paris? Here's how to save some money. Photo: AFP

Au Pair visa

If you're a student, between the age of 17 and 30, and don't mind a few household chores, then this year-long visa could be right up your alley. You'll need all the usual forms, but also an "au pair contract" approved by the French ministry of labour, an invitation from your host family, and you'll have to sign up to language courses for while you're here. Read more about becoming an au pair here , and find out more on the visa info here