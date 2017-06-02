Advertisement

IN PICTURES: France as seen from space through the unique lens of an astronaut

Oliver Gee
Oliver Gee
oliver.gee@thelocal.com
2 June 2017
12:24 CEST+02:00
spaceastronautpictures

Share this article

IN PICTURES: France as seen from space through the unique lens of an astronaut
Do you know which famous site in France this is? Photo: Thomas Pesquet
Oliver Gee
Oliver Gee
oliver.gee@thelocal.com
2 June 2017
12:24 CEST+02:00
French astronaut Thomas Pesquet is returning to earth and we are going to miss his unique look at France from high above the earth. Here's a selection of his most spectacular images.
French astronaut Thomas Pesquet left Earth in mid-November 2016 on a 196-day mission on the International Space Station. On Friday he's coming back down to earth.
 
Thankfully for us earthlings, the astronaut proved to be a keen social media user during his trip.
 
His photos of France from above the earth gave the French a new look at their country.
 
Here are some spectacular images he captured of France while he was up among the stars. 
 

The photo below shows the town of Lorient in Brittany, western France.

And here's the famous Dune de Pilat, Europe's biggest sand dune in Arcachon Bay.

 

 

 

 

 

spaceastronautpictures

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

The most beautiful squares across France

This Frenchman just made a working Citroën 2CV out of wood

In pictures: Prince William talks Brexit on Paris visit with Kate

IN PICTURES: Storm Zeus wreaks havoc across France

Bonkers Belleville: The 25 photos that could only be taken in Paris's craziest neighbourhood

IN PICTURES: Paris bin that looks like Donald Trump becomes internet sensation

IN PICTURES: You think it's cold in Paris now but look how chilly it got in days gone by

IN PICTURES: See how the icy spell is making France shiver
Advertisement

Recent highlights

IN PICTURES: France as seen from space through the unique lens of an astronaut

Parlez-vous franglais? More English words officially enter French language

Brexit helps push Paris property prices towards record levels

Advertisement

Guest blog: How living in France has changed my life for the better

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France
Advertisement
2,788 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How Americans can move to France (and stay here)
  2. The trials and tribulations of moving to France as an American
  3. IN PICTURES: France as seen from space through the unique lens of an astronaut
  4. French president's trolling of Donald Trump delights the French AND Americans
  5. VIDEO: 'Make our planet great again' - Macron rebukes Trump (in English) for ditching Paris climate deal
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
10/05
Expats wanted for new tv show
04/05
English language books
View all notices
Advertisement