Advertisement

How Ramadan has made it harder to find Uber drivers in Paris at night

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
1 June 2017
13:03 CEST+02:00
uberramadan

Share this article

How Ramadan has made it harder to find Uber drivers in Paris at night
Photo:AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
1 June 2017
13:03 CEST+02:00
Taxi ride app Uber has noticed a big drop in the number of drivers available in Paris at evenings and customers have seen the cost of their ride home jump. There’s a simple explanation.

You don’t normally have to wait too long in Paris for your Uber driver to turn up, even in the evening.

But since last Saturday that’s changed slightly.

Users of the taxi ride app have noticed how drivers are much harder to come by and even bosses of the company have seen the change.

“Yes we have observed this trend,” Uber told Le Parisien newspaper.

“This is also the same case during certain cultural and sporting events, when drivers will disconnect from the app,” said Uber.

This time it’s all to do with the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The reason why many drivers make themselves unavailable in the evening is all to do with the fasting that observers are required to do.

Those Muslims strictly observing Ramadan must avoid intake of any food or water from dawn until sunset, which in Paris right now is between 9.30pm and 10pm.

When fasting ends Muslims will normally immediately take time to eat and drink.

While many Muslim Uber drivers will replenish their energy quickly and get back on the road, others will take time to have a meal with their families, hence the reason why it might be harder to find an Uber cab after 9.30pm.

“It’s logical that Ramadan could have an impact,” said Uber France’s Grégoire Kopp previously. “That’s due to the fact the majority of drivers using Uber's app are from suburbs, meaning potentially North African and of Muslim faith.”

Uber has successfully recruited thousands of drivers throughout immigrant suburbs around Paris and other French cities, due in part to the fact the app offers rare prospect of work for those living in areas of high-unemployment and where many locals with North African origins complain of discrimination when applying for regular jobs.

Union leader Sayah Baaroun had a message for any Parisians who might feel like complaining about the price hike of their ride home from the brasserie or the extra wait they might have to endure.

“Are these people who are complaining because they have to wait five minutes even thinking about the health of the drivers?” Baaroun told Le Parisien.

“Uber targets the [Muslim] community in its recruitment and they are treated as cannon fodder so they have the right to enjoy this moment.”

uberramadan

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Cheating Frenchman sues Uber for €45m blaming glitch in app for his divorce

Protesting Uber drivers blockade access to Paris airports

Uber drivers call for blockades at Paris airports

Uber announces it's hiking fare prices in France

Uber launches in French beach resorts for summer

Uber fined €800k in France over its UberPOP service

Paris airport taxis now subject to flat rate fee

Uber bosses in court as French taxis demand €100m
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Parlez-vous franglais? More English words officially enter French language

Brexit helps push Paris property prices towards record levels

Guest blog: How living in France has changed my life for the better
Advertisement

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France

French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business
Advertisement
2,776 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France announces arrival of first gay refugee from Chechnya just as Putin is in town
  2. Paris canal swimming set for summer go ahead after tests show water is clean (enough)
  3. Interactive map: Where in France the petrol stations are running dry
  4. What you need to know about France's petrol shortages
  5. Parlez-vous franglais? More English words officially enter French language
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
10/05
Expats wanted for new tv show
04/05
English language books
View all notices
Advertisement