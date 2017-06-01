French fuel crisis to ease as unions set to call off strike action

Photo: AFP

The strike by French fuel tanker drivers is set to end Thursday with unions promising petrol stocks will be replenished at filling stations throughout the day.

The announcement will be good news for anyone planning a road trip for the Pentecost bank holiday weekend in France.

After a meeting at the ministry for transport on Wednesday, the hardline CGT union that had called the strike last Friday, announced that the situation should return to normal on Thursday, in other words tankers will start delivering the necessary fuel supplies to petrol stations.

"The recovery should be effective. In principal the situation will return to normal today," spokesperson for CGT Transport, Fabrice Michaud, said.

At the end of talks at the ministry for transport on Wednesday evening, the CGT said significant progress had been made, highlighting a timetable for discussions.

