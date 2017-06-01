Advertisement

French fuel crisis to ease as unions set to call off strike action

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
1 June 2017
09:59 CEST+02:00
petrolfuel crisis

Share this article

French fuel crisis to ease as unions set to call off strike action
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
1 June 2017
09:59 CEST+02:00
The strike by French fuel tanker drivers is set to end Thursday with unions promising petrol stocks will be replenished at filling stations throughout the day.
The announcement will be good news for anyone planning a road trip for the Pentecost bank holiday weekend in France. 
 
After a meeting at the ministry for transport on Wednesday, the hardline CGT union that had called the strike last Friday, announced that the situation should return to normal on Thursday, in other words tankers will start delivering the necessary fuel supplies to petrol stations.
 
"The recovery should be effective. In principal the situation will return to normal today," spokesperson for CGT Transport, Fabrice Michaud, said. 
 
At the end of talks at the ministry for transport on Wednesday evening, the CGT said significant progress had been made, highlighting a timetable for discussions.  
 
READ ALSO:
 
 
The strike action which began last Friday was led by tanker drivers responsible for delivering dangerous chemicals including fuel, gas and chemical products.
 
The hardline CGT union had been demanding bosses open talks over wages and working conditions and have threatened to do what it takes to get them around the negotiating table.
 
They blockaded some fuel depots around the country and at others in the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France they are controlling how many fuel tankers can leave.
 
By Wednesday the strike action was beginning to bite with some 1,000 petrol stations around France either running low or completely out of fuel.
 
Most of the petrol stations hit by strike action were in the Paris region where 70 percent were either out of petrol or running low.
 
The shortages had impacted on tourists as well as locals.
 
Worried motorists from Britain contacted The Local fearing they were about to get stranded.
 
"We crossed to France this afternoon and have arrived at our first stop in Beauvais for the night," said the concerned driver. "I went to the supermarket to fill up and found there was no diesel. I only have enough for 50 km. If i don't find a station then what? Do I call  the fire station?"
 
Other readers in Paris reported how they simply had to leave their vehicles at home and take public transport and failing to find fuel.
 
This interactive below claims to show which fuel stations have been affected by shortages with the yellow icons showing those that are running low and orange signs for those that have run out.
 
The map is based on users sending in information.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
petrolfuel crisis

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Interactive map: Where in France the petrol stations are running dry

French petrol stations run out of fuel as tanker strike rumbles on

French fuel tanker strike threatens stocks at petrol stations

Paris motorists to fund city's public transport system

'There will be petrol': France says shortages will ease off

Renting a car in fuel-starved France? No need to panic

'Don't worry, France is far from running out of fuel'

Interactive map: Where to find petrol in France

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Parlez-vous franglais? More English words officially enter French language

Brexit helps push Paris property prices towards record levels

Guest blog: How living in France has changed my life for the better
Advertisement

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France

French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business
Advertisement
2,776 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France announces arrival of first gay refugee from Chechnya just as Putin is in town
  2. Paris canal swimming set for summer go ahead after tests show water is clean (enough)
  3. Interactive map: Where in France the petrol stations are running dry
  4. What you need to know about France's petrol shortages
  5. Parlez-vous franglais? More English words officially enter French language
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
10/05
Expats wanted for new tv show
04/05
English language books
View all notices
Advertisement