What's on in France: Eleven great things to do in June 2017

Every June and July this internationally acclaimed open-air music, theatre, dance and film festival takes place in Lyon's Roman Theatre.

This year Canadian indie rockers Arcade Fire are set to play June 5th and star of controversial French film Elle, Isabelle Huppert will be performing in an adaption of French libertine writer the Marquis de Sade's "Juliette and Justine, The Vice and the Virtue".

In July pop legend Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys and American singer Norah Jones are just two of the world class acts lined up to take the stage.

On top of this, a selection of circus acts, instrumental musicians and chanson francaise artists will be on offer throughout the festival.

Photo: AFP

June 3rd-30th September - Le Festival Photo, La Gacilly For the past 13 years, over 2.5 million visitors have descended on La Gacilly, in the northwestern region of Brittany, for the biggest outdoor photography festival in the country. Committed to sustainable development, the exhibition showcases art and photojournalism with hundreds of photos installed throughout the streets of the village to peruse at leisure.

Photo: Andy Hay

June 17th-July 31st, Paris Jazz Festival Over eight weekends from mid-June to the end of July, jazz will take over the Parc Floral de Paris -- a botanical garden with an artificial lake and pavilions within the Bois de Vincennes in the city's 12th arrondissment. Music lovers will be able to take advantage of their beautiful surroundings as they watch open-air performances encompassing jazz, world music, soul and blues. The festival also holds musical games and workshops every afternoon, as well as concerts on the "Jazz Barge" on selected dates. Photo: René Carrère / Flickr

June 17-18th - La Mans 24 hours, La Mans Arguably one of the most important (and the world's oldest) car races on the automobile calendar, La Mans 24 hours is the ultimate test of endurance, speed and ability, for the drivers and vehicles involved. The event is just one leg of the Triple Crown of Motorsport, which includes the Indianapolis 500 and the Monaco Grand Prix. The course where it is held is The Circuit de la Sarthe, the longest race course in the entire world. Drivers race in teams of three, and push their vehicles to their absolute limits.