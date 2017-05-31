Advertisement

Posthumous wedding for gay French policeman killed by jihadist on Champs-Elysées

Evie Burrows-Taylor
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
31 May 2017
15:13 CEST+02:00
Photo: AFP
The partner of a gay policeman gunned down by a jihadist on Paris's Champs-Elysees avenue in April has married him posthumously, according to reports on Wednesday.

Former president Francois Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo attended the wedding on Tuesday of the late Xavier Jugele and Etienne Cardiles.

Jugele, 37, was shot dead on April 20 while on duty on the famous Parisian avenue, three days before the first round of France's presidential election.

The law in France states that posthumous marriages are permitted when there are "significant grounds" and terror attacks fall into this category, according to the government's website.

It must also be demonstrated that the deceased had "unequivocal" desire to get married. If these grounds are met then the president can authorize the marriage by decree.

 

At a moving remembrance ceremony led by then president Hollande on April 25, Cardiles said the killer would "not have my hatred", echoing the words of the husband of a victim of the November 2015 attacks in the French capital.

"I have no hatred, Xavier, because it is not like you and does not fit with what made your heart beat nor what made you a guardian of the peace," he said.

Jugele was the fifth policeman slain by jihadists in attacks that have claimed more than 230 lives across France since January 2015.

Hollande posthumously made him a knight of the Legion d'Honneur, one of France's highest honours.

Shortly after Jugele's death it emerged that he had been among the first responders at the Bataclan theatre in Paris on November 13, 2015, where Isis gunmen massacred 90 concertgoers.

He returned to the venue a year later when it reopened for a concert by British star Sting, telling a BBC interviewer he wanted "to celebrate life and say 'no' to terrorism".

