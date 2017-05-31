Advertisement

France's anti-terror measures are curbing human rights, blasts Amnesty International

AFP
news@thelocal.it
31 May 2017
09:44 CEST+02:00
terrorismhuman rights

Share this article

France's anti-terror measures are curbing human rights, blasts Amnesty International
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
31 May 2017
09:44 CEST+02:00
Strict anti-terrorism measures brought in by France following jihadist attacks have been used to curb legitimate protests, the human rights group Amnesty International has said.
The powers, imposed after attacks in Paris left 130 dead in November 2015, allow security forces to monitor suspects and carry out searches without warrants, place suspects under house arrest, and ban public gatherings.
 
Since the state of emergency was declared, authorities have issued 155 decrees prohibiting public assembly, and imposed 639 measures preventing specific individuals from taking part in demonstrations, Amnesty said.
 
Of those, the majority targeted people protesting labour law reforms. A raft of measures were also brought in to curb demonstrations following this month's presidential elections.
 
"Emergency laws intended to protect the French people from the threat of terrorism are instead being used to restrict their rights to protest peacefully," said Marco Perolini, Amnesty International's researcher on France.
 
"Under the cover of the state of emergency, rights to protest have been stripped away with hundreds of activists, environmentalists, and labour rights campaigners unjustifiably banned from participating in protests."
 
The report "A right not a threat: Disproportionate restrictions on demonstrations under the State of Emergency in France" comes a week after new President Emmanuel Macron announced his intention to extend the state of emergency.
 
His Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the terror threat remained "very high" after plans were announced to extend the emergency measures for the sixth time, until November 1.
 
Francois Hollande, president at the time the wide-ranging powers were introduced, declared that France was "at war" and deployed troops to patrol the streets.
 
 
Large quantities of 'Jihadist drug' seized in France for the first time
terrorismhuman rights

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Who is the man guiding jihadist attacks in France?

Police shoot woman linked to Paris gas cylinders car

French MP's call for Facebook ID cards blasted 'as idiotic'

Summer sun can't mask creeping anxiety in France

French policeman and partner killed in 'cowardly terror act'

France tells public how to react in a terror attack

Isis shifting focus to West with Paris attacks

France foils jihadist plan to attack naval base
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France
Advertisement

French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business

Want to know more about Emmanuel Macron? Check out his impressive CV

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with France's new first lady Brigitte Trogneux

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads
Advertisement
2,771 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Why is France bidding adieu to its famous TGV trains?
  2. France announces arrival of first gay refugee from Chechnya just as Putin is in town
  3. Paris canal swimming set for summer go ahead after tests show water is clean (enough)
  4. Guest blog: How living in France has changed my life for the better
  5. Parlez-vous franglais? More English words officially enter French language
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
10/05
Expats wanted for new tv show
04/05
English language books
View all notices
Advertisement