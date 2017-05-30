Parlez-vous franglais? More English words officially enter French language

Good news for French-language learners - you'll soon be officially permitted to use a bunch of familiar words while speaking French.

France's two main rival dictionaries Robert and Larousse, are set to release their 2018 editions and have leaked a few of the new words that made the cut.

Le Robert has added 200 words while Le Petit Larousse will see an additional 150 words on its pages.

To qualify for the honour, the new entries had to be in popular use, be used frequently by the media and not at risk of falling out of use in the short term.

The influence of technology is clearly visible in this year's selection of anglicized French words getting the seal of approval.

With the words spoiler (usually a crucial bit of information that gives away the plot to a tv programme or film), googliser (to google), liker (to "like" something on social media) and retweeter (to retweet something on Twitter) joining the French language, younger generations of French and English speakers will have few problems understanding each other, at least when talking about the internet and social media.

Similarly, words inspired by English, such as hacktivisme (using technology to promote a political agenda) and uberisation (using web platforms that directly connect customers with the person providing the service to ensure lower costs than the traditional model), which have become common in France have been included in the dictionaries.

Photo: Angel Martin / Flickr

Flexitarian used to refer to those who limit their intake of meat is another addition that reflects modern trends...although this time of a culinary nature.

Parisians in particular will be familiar with the word hipster meaning trendy youngsters who are increasingly seen in tribes around the French capital.

Naturally current affairs has affected the list of words to join the dictionaries with the controversial burkini -- the Muslim swimwear that is still the subject of much heated debate in France -- making it in there.

But some of the Anglophone words to join the dictionary aren't quite so contemporary.

Even though women have been suffering (mostly) in silence while wearing stilettos since the 1930s, the word is among the latest to join the newest edition of Le Robert.