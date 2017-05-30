France issues warnings for violent storms and downpours in south west

File photo: AFP

Five departments in south western France are on alert for violent storms and heavy downpours on Tuesday.

The severe weather warnings were issued by Météo France on Tuesday morning for the departments of Ariège, Haute-Garonne, Gers, Hautes-Pyrénées and Tarn-et-Garonne, all in the Occitanie region of the south west.

According to the weather agency violent storms accompanied by heavy downpours will hit the region throughout Tuesday.

Certain areas could expect up to 100mm of rainfall during 30 to 50 minute long downpours, warns Méteo France.

The Orange alert warnings mean members of the public are advised to take precautions especially when travelling or out enjoying leisure activities.

People in the affected areas are also advised not to use electrical equipment like mobile telephones during a storm and seek shelter.

As the map below shows storms are also likely through central to north eastern France throughout the day.

While temperatures have dipped slightly they are set to rise again on Thursday and Friday.