Advertisement

General de Gaulle's grave vandalised, say French police

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
28 May 2017
09:22 CEST+02:00
de gaullegeneral de gaullecharles de gaulle

Share this article

General de Gaulle's grave vandalised, say French police
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
28 May 2017
09:22 CEST+02:00
The grave of General Charles de Gaulle, France's World War II hero and post-war president, was vandalised on Saturday, police said.

A man aged in his thirties stepped onto the grave and kicked the base of a 1.5-metre-high stone cross at its head, causing the cross to topple over and break, according to police.

The gravestone itself was undamaged, they said.

The simple grave, located in the village of Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises in the northern French department of Haute-Marne, draws tens of thousands of visitors each year.


A November 9th, 2015 photo showing wreaths of flowers placed at De Gaulle's grave following a ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of his death. File photo: AFP

The site is under round-the-clock video surveillance, Frederic Nahon, the public prosecutor in the town of Chaumont, said.

De Gaulle led the Free French Forces in London from 1940-44 and reshaped the country's political landscape after the war, founding the Fifth Republic in 1958. He remains a revered figure to many French people.

READ ALSO: Ten things you might not know about the Liberation of Paris

De Gaulle died in 1970 shortly before his 80th birthday. He is buried next to his wife Yvonne and daughter Anne.

de gaullegeneral de gaullecharles de gaulle

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

France skips Waterloo to honour De Gaulle

Jackie Kennedy loathed the French: interview

Express train link from Paris to Charles de Gaulle airport gets final green light

Police profiling passengers at Charles de Gaulle airport

Panic on board Paris flight after 'terror scare'

France finally clears Charles-de-Gaulle airport rail link

Express lane from CDG airport to Paris opens

New bus service to link CDG airport to Paris
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France
Advertisement

French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business

Want to know more about Emmanuel Macron? Check out his impressive CV

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with France's new first lady Brigitte Trogneux

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads
Advertisement
2,782 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France to scrap prison terms for cannabis users
  2. What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes
  3. Putin, Macron to air tough issues at Versailles meet
  4. Swedish movie 'The Square' stuns Cannes with shock Palme d'Or win
  5. General de Gaulle's grave vandalised, say French police
Advertisement
Advertisement