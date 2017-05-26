Advertisement

French Property of the Week: Converted village school with a heated pool in Poitou-Charentes

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
26 May 2017
11:30 CEST+02:00
property

Share this article

French Property of the Week: Converted village school with a heated pool in Poitou-Charentes
Photo: Leggett Immobilier
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
26 May 2017
11:30 CEST+02:00
Check out our French Property of the Week, a converted village school with a heated pool and spectacular views in Poitou-Charentes.
Where is it?
 
Located in the idyllic French village of Saint-Même-les-Carrières in Poitou-Charentes, southwestern France. 
 
The property is just 5km from the stunning town of Jarnac and 14km from Cognac, where you can sample the town's world famous brandy and take in the historical medieval quarter. 
 
The nearest airports are La Rochelle (126km) and Bordeaux (120km), with easyjet and Ryanair operating flights from both. 
 
The property is well positioned at the edge of a village which has several amenities, including a boulangerie, mini-market, bar and tabac, post office and pharmacy. 
 
 
How much is it?
 
The property is valued at €548,000 or £474,173 depending on exchange rates. 
 
Describe the property: 
 
This stunning property commands wonderful views across the neighbouring vineyards. 
 
As a former village school, the large house offers two reception rooms, two bedroom suites, four double bedrooms and a heated swimming pool, as well as private parking. 
 
Featuring a raised terraced area to the back with steps leading down to the pool and solar pool shower, the house has been renovated with new electrics, plumbing, oil fired central heating and double glazed windows throughout.
 
Owners will even have somewhere to store the wine they are sure to purchase from the nearby vineyards, with the house also offering vaulted cellars. 
 
Why buy it?
 
Leggett Immobilier say: "An imposing building and former village school, which has been meticulously renovated. 
 
"A great opportunity to run a B&B, in a popular tourist area near Jarnac and Cognac."
 
property

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business

French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne

French Property of the Week – A stone cottage among Provence's lavender fields

French Property of the Week: Medieval manor in Dordogne with guest apartment

French Property of the Week - 'Amazing' 7 bedroom house near Charente (with a pool)

French Property of the Week - 900-year-old Knights Templar house in Dordogne (with a massive garden)

Renting in Paris: Ten things you need to know about apartment hunting

French Property of the Week - Converted school house with a pool in Limousin
Advertisement

Recent highlights

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France

French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business
Advertisement

Want to know more about Emmanuel Macron? Check out his impressive CV

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with France's new first lady Brigitte Trogneux

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads

Are these the 23 'best' words in the French language?
Advertisement
2,780 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France plans to extend state of emergency
  2. Trump meets Macron, says whole world talking about win
  3. Presidential couple courts one celeb mag but shuns others
  4. French consumption of organic products dramatically on the rise
  5. First whiff of scandal hits Macron government
Advertisement
Advertisement