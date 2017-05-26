French Property of the Week: Converted village school with a heated pool in Poitou-Charentes

Photo: Leggett Immobilier

Check out our French Property of the Week, a converted village school with a heated pool and spectacular views in Poitou-Charentes.

Where is it?

Located in the idyllic French village of Saint-Même-les-Carrières in Poitou-Charentes, southwestern France.

The property is just 5km from the stunning town of Jarnac and 14km from Cognac, where you can sample the town's world famous brandy and take in the historical medieval quarter.

The nearest airports are La Rochelle (126km) and Bordeaux (120km), with easyjet and Ryanair operating flights from both.

The property is well positioned at the edge of a village which has several amenities, including a boulangerie, mini-market, bar and tabac, post office and pharmacy.

How much is it?

The property is valued at €548,000 or £474,173 depending on exchange rates.

Describe the property:

This stunning property commands wonderful views across the neighbouring vineyards.

As a former village school, the large house offers two reception rooms, two bedroom suites, four double bedrooms and a heated swimming pool, as well as private parking.

Featuring a raised terraced area to the back with steps leading down to the pool and solar pool shower, the house has been renovated with new electrics, plumbing, oil fired central heating and double glazed windows throughout.

Owners will even have somewhere to store the wine they are sure to purchase from the nearby vineyards, with the house also offering vaulted cellars.

Why buy it?

Leggett Immobilier say : "An imposing building and former village school, which has been meticulously renovated.

"A great opportunity to run a B&B, in a popular tourist area near Jarnac and Cognac."