Advertisement

France urges Trump not to rush on Paris climate deal

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
26 May 2017
11:32 CEST+02:00
climate changeemmanuel macrondonald trump

Share this article

France urges Trump not to rush on Paris climate deal
File photo showing protesters in front of the White House during the People's Climate March in Washington DC, April 29th. Credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
26 May 2017
11:32 CEST+02:00
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said he hoped US President Donald Trump would not rush into deciding what to do with the Paris climate agreement.
"My wish is that the United States takes no hurried decision," Macron told a news briefing after talks with Trump, in which the two leaders discussed Washington's doubts over the 196-nation climate pact reached in late 2015.
 
"I told the US president the importance of the deal for us, the importance of the commitment made by the international community," he said.
 
Trump has said he will decide on the landmark 2015 climate treaty -- which he trashed as a candidate -- upon returning from his international tour.
 
There are hints he may show his hand during Friday's G7 summit in Sicily, the last stop on his 10-day foreign foray.
 
 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will also be at the G7, is a firm backer of the Paris emissions-curbing accord, which was signed by Trump's predecessor Barack Obama.
 
"I am still trying to convince the doubters," Merkel said on Tuesday, apparently alluding to Trump, who once described climate change as a "hoax" cooked up by China.
climate changeemmanuel macrondonald trump

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Trump meets Macron, says whole world talking about win

Macron wins Merkel backing for bid to shake up Europe

In his own words: The best quotes from Macron's inauguration speech

Hollande makes emotional final foreign stop in Berlin

Emmanuel Macron talks Brexit with Theresa May as she calls to congratulate him

How the French voted: The maps and graphs that tell the story of Macron's win

Macron team blasts 'massive hacking attack' on eve of vote

French MP dies campaigning for Macron
Advertisement

Recent highlights

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France

French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business
Advertisement

Want to know more about Emmanuel Macron? Check out his impressive CV

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with France's new first lady Brigitte Trogneux

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads

Are these the 23 'best' words in the French language?
Advertisement
2,780 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France plans to extend state of emergency
  2. Trump meets Macron, says whole world talking about win
  3. Presidential couple courts one celeb mag but shuns others
  4. French consumption of organic products dramatically on the rise
  5. First whiff of scandal hits Macron government
Advertisement
Advertisement