French consumption of organic products dramatically on the rise

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
24 May 2017
09:52 CEST+02:00
food

French consumption of organic products dramatically on the rise
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
24 May 2017
09:52 CEST+02:00
While the French are sticklers for tradition when it comes to their love affair with wine, cheese and saucisson, make no mistake -- the future of French cuisine is organic.
In the country famous for its food (and eating habits), the consumption of organic products in 2016 was up by nearly 22 percent on the previous year, bringing in €7.1 billion.
 
By comparison, in 1999, the revenue brought in by the organic food market brought in just short of €1 billion, with these figures also taking into account the restaurant industry.
 
"In 15 years, the market has become seven fold," the director of France's agency for the development and promotion of organic farming (l'Agence Bio), Florent Guhl said at a conference Tuesday.
 
Domestic household consumption accounts for €6.7 billion of the market with people largely visiting large supermarkets and specialist shops for their organic purchases.
 
The number of organic products available has gone up by 12 percent from 2015 to 2016.
 
 
The French food you love but should really steer clear of
food

