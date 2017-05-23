Advertisement

France comes together in show of support for UK

The Local/AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
23 May 2017
15:04 CEST+02:00
terroruk

Share this article

France comes together in show of support for UK
Photo: AFP
The Local/AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
23 May 2017
15:04 CEST+02:00
Across France, a country all too familiar with the horror of terror attacks, leaders and organisations have been voicing their sympathy and support for the UK in light of the Manchester terror attack on Monday evening.
In what is Britain's deadliest terror attack in 12 years, police said a man detonated a bomb at a concert in the northwest English city by US pop star Ariana Grande.
 
Children were among those killed, police have said, in what May called an "appalling terrorist attack".
 
French President Emmanuel Macron voiced his "horror" at the attack that killed 22 people and said he plans to speak to British Prime Minister Theresa May.
 
On Tuesday afternoon Macron signed the book of condolences for the attack at the British Embassy in Paris, as reported by France 24 (see below).  
 
Macron "learnt with horror and shock about the attack that occurred on Monday evening," his office said in a statement.
 
"He addresses all of France's compassion and concern to the people of Britain and stands by its side in this period of mourning, with a particular thought for the victims and their families," the statement added.
 
French prime minister Edouard Philippe condemned the attack as "the most cowardly terrorism" that was aimed "specifically and knowingly" at young people.
 
"I call on my fellow citizens to observe the utmost vigilance, confronted as we are with a threat which is more present than ever," Philippe said. 
 
Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has responded to the attacks in a series of tweets, expressing her sympathies in both English and French. Hildalgo also confirmed that concerts would go ahead as planned on Tuesday in Paris. "It is essential to continue to live," she wrote.

The Paris firemen, who also carry out ambulance duties and were on the front line during the Paris terror attacks, were among those organisations expressing their sympathy in response to the attack in Manchester. 
 
 
 
An organisation for the victims of the Paris terror attacks, Life for Paris posted their response on Facebook, saying, "We have just learned of the attacks in Manchester. It is still too early to determine its nature, but we do not consider that to be important -- the violence remains the same." 
 
The statement went on to say: "All our thoughts go to the victims, their families and friends who must be experiencing a painful moment of uncertainty."
 
France has been a frequent target of attacks since January 2015 with more than 230 people killed, including 90 in the Bataclan concert hall in Paris during the November 2015 attacks.

 
 
terroruk

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

France plans to extend state of emergency

French police find weapons near army base where 'radicalized ex-soldier' arrested

French police arrest ten suspects 'for arming Paris terrorists'

Paris consoles London as Iron Lady turns out lights in respect of victims

French high school girls nicknamed 'the lionesses' held over suspected terror plot

Two suspects charged in France over possible terror plot

French police arrest three men for 'planning terror attack'

French music festival cancelled after 'bloodbath' terror threats
Advertisement

Recent highlights

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France

French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business
Advertisement

Want to know more about Emmanuel Macron? Check out his impressive CV

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with France's new first lady Brigitte Trogneux

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads

Are these the 23 'best' words in the French language?
Advertisement
2,783 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Armed jewel thieves stage daring heist on chic Paris store
  2. Marine Le Pen ‘ditches plans for Frexit’ in shock U-turn
  3. French journalist slammed for "gerontophile" joke about president's wife Brigitte
  4. 'Cocaine cruise ship’ smugglers on trial for transatlantic hash and coke trade
  5. France comes together in show of support for UK
Advertisement
Advertisement