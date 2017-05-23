France comes together in show of support for UK

Photo: AFP

Across France, a country all too familiar with the horror of terror attacks, leaders and organisations have been voicing their sympathy and support for the UK in light of the Manchester terror attack on Monday evening.

In what is Britain's deadliest terror attack in 12 years, police said a man detonated a bomb at a concert in the northwest English city by US pop star Ariana Grande.

Children were among those killed, police have said, in what May called an "appalling terrorist attack".

French President Emmanuel Macron voiced his "horror" at the attack that killed 22 people and said he plans to speak to British Prime Minister Theresa May.

On Tuesday afternoon Macron signed the book of condolences for the attack at the British Embassy in Paris, as reported by France 24 (see below).

🇬🇧 #Manchester: President #Macron signs book of condolences at #UK embassy following last night's terror attack ⬇ pic.twitter.com/PtgdDAHF7E — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) May 23, 2017

Macron "learnt with horror and shock about the attack that occurred on Monday evening," his office said in a statement.

"He addresses all of France's compassion and concern to the people of Britain and stands by its side in this period of mourning, with a particular thought for the victims and their families," the statement added.

French prime minister Edouard Philippe condemned the attack as "the most cowardly terrorism" that was aimed "specifically and knowingly" at young people.