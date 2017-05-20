Advertisement

Man charged over links to Champs-Elysees gunman

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
20 May 2017
12:26 CEST+02:00
karim cheurfiterrorismislamic state

Share this article

Man charged over links to Champs-Elysees gunman
Photo: Thomas Samson/AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
20 May 2017
12:26 CEST+02:00
A man has been charged over his alleged involvement in the killing of a policeman on Paris's Champs-Elysees after his DNA was found on the gunman's weapon, a judicial source said on Saturday.
Traces of the 23-year-old's DNA were detected on the butt of the Kalashnikov used by Karim Cheurfi when he gunned down a police officer on April 20th, injuring two other policemen as well as a German woman, before being shot dead by police.
 
The man, who was detained on Monday in the Paris region and has been jailed pending trial, was previously unknown to French anti-terrorist investigators.
 
He has been charged with criminal terrorist conspiracy and using a weapon linked to terrorism, the source said.
 
 
The suspect, who was not named, is the first to be charged in the April 20 shooting. He had told investigators he did not know 39-year-old Cheurfi, the source added.
 
The evening attack on the busy Paris avenue took place days before the first round of France's presidential election.
 
A note praising the Islamic State group was found next to the body of Cheurfi. Police later found other weapons in Cheurfi's car including a shotgun and knives.
 
The Islamic State group claimed the shooting as the work of one of its "fighters". It was the latest in a string of attacks that have claimed 239 lives around France since 2015.
 
However, the IS named the shooter as Abu Yussef the Belgian, which does not correspond to Cheurfi, who was from the eastern Parisian suburbs.
 
karim cheurfiterrorismislamic state

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Champs Elysées terror shooting sees shoppers, diners and tourists flee in panic

Paris: French police officer killed in terrorist shooting on Champs Elysées

Champs Elysées attack just latest to target soldiers and police in France

France puts 20-strong suspected terror cell on trial over planned attacks

Eiffel Tower to go dark for St Petersburg victims after Paris mayor comes under pressure

Planned attack or impulse? French investigators probe airport attacker's motives

'My son was no terrorist': Airport attacker's father

Flights resume at Orly airport as investigators question attacker's family
Advertisement

Recent highlights

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France

French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business
Advertisement

Want to know more about Emmanuel Macron? Check out his impressive CV

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with France's new first lady Brigitte Trogneux

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads

Are these the 23 'best' words in the French language?
Advertisement
2,785 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. IN PICS: Ten must-visit French villages you've never heard of
  2. Did France have a secret crisis plan in case Le Pen won the election?
  3. Eight sounds that tell you you're in Paris
  4. Protest over “no-go zone for women” in Paris immigrant district
  5. How a dead woman's body inspired France to get all neighbourly
Advertisement
Advertisement