Advertisement

Protest over “no-go zone for women” in Paris immigrant district

Evie Burrows-Taylor
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
19 May 2017
19:10 CEST+02:00
women

Share this article

Protest over “no-go zone for women” in Paris immigrant district
Photo by The Local
Evie Burrows-Taylor
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
19 May 2017
19:10 CEST+02:00
Women took to the streets of one of the poorest areas of Paris on Friday to protest at what they say has become an all-male “no-go zone”, where any female daring to venture out alone is subject to severe sexist harassment or worse.

The district, whose streets are usually lined with large groups of young men of African and Arab origin, is located around La Chapelle metro station on the border of the 10th and 18th arrondissements in the northeast of the French capital.

The current row over the alleged no-gone zone echoes a controversy widely reported by French and foreign press late last year, when a bar in the Paris suburb of Sevran was accused of being one of many public places in the area where women were effectively banned.

Now the issue has moved almost into the city centre.

The demonstration on Friday, organised by SOS La Chapelle, a group of local residents and shop owners, aimed to highlight growing concern over harassment of women around the metro station and along the Rue Pajol and other streets in the rundown district that is dominated by an overhead metro line.

"The problems in the area are real. It is aggressive and you see men fighting in the streets. Women do not feel safe," Clare Rougy, one of the dozens of women who turned out for the demo, told The Local.

Another woman said her 17-year-old daughter was so scared that she got on her mobile phone to her mother the moment she arrived at La Chapelle metro station and stayed on it until she got safely to her nearby home.

Local resident Babette de Rozieres, a candidate for the right-wing Republicans party in next month's parliamentary elections, said in a speech to the protestors that she had lived for many years in what had long been a pleasant and quiet neighbourhood, but that in recent months it had rapidly gone downhill.

Paris mayor promises action

SOS La Chapelle on Friday morning launched a petition on change.org demanding the Paris authorities urgently do something about the harassment, drug-dealing and street crime plaguing the area.

By Friday evening, by which time the petition had gathered nearly 2,500 signatures, Paris city hall issued a statement saying it was aware of the acute problem of harassment there, even if it did not believe the area to be a no-go zone for women, and that action was being taken.

“We will not tolerate an area being prey to acts of discrimination against women,” said Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo.

“That does not correspond to the values of Paris nor of the Republic. I wish to inform local residents that we are entirely at their side and that our action will not falter until the situation returns to normal,” she said.

The city hall said more police had been deployed to the area, which lies just north of the Gare du Nord Eurostar terminal, as a temporary measure while longer term solutions were being examined.

A young female reporter from The Local when walking around the area on Friday experienced catcalling. But while there were many large groups of men on Rue Pajol, at the centre of the so-called "no go zone", the atmosphere at the time was calm and unthreatening.

When the same reporter went into Café Cyclone, which protestors say is one of many local bars or cafés where only men go, the reaction was one of surprise but again, not aggressive.

Counter-demo blames anti-immigrant sentiment 

Women and men at a counter-demonstration held at the same time as the SOS La Chapelle protest claimed that the issue of feminism was being used to hide what in reality was an anti-immigrant drive.

"The majority of people in the area behave well -- this is a witchhunt on immigrants," Alice, 40, told The Local, without wanting to give her last name. "It is a complete manipulation of the truth.

Zeynab, a woman working in the area, agreed.

"I have to come here everyday and if I didn't feel safe I wouldn't do it. This is a lie made up by the press and right-wing politicians," she told The Local.

READ ALSO:  The 'Islamic' bar in Paris that became a French election scandal

The 'Islamic' bar in Paris that became a French election scandal

women

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

The sexist French expressions you'll still hear in offices

Protests see French MPs slash 'tampon tax'

'I bleed, the state wins': Paris tampon tax protest

Could street urinals for women work in Paris?

High heels bring out best in men: French study

How French women have changed in last 30 years

Women in France forced to pay hidden 'pink tax'

French leader calls factory workers 'illiterate'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France

French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business
Advertisement

Want to know more about Emmanuel Macron? Check out his impressive CV

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with France's new first lady Brigitte Trogneux

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads

Are these the 23 'best' words in the French language?
Advertisement
2,782 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. IN PICS: Ten must-visit French villages you've never heard of
  2. Did France have a secret crisis plan in case Le Pen won the election?
  3. Macron unveils first government and leaves French right fuming
  4. Eight sounds that tell you you're in Paris
  5. How a dead woman's body inspired France to get all neighbourly
Advertisement
Advertisement