Advertisement

Nina Ricci heiress avoids jail for tax fraud

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
19 May 2017
12:02 CEST+02:00
tax fraud

Share this article

Nina Ricci heiress avoids jail for tax fraud
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
19 May 2017
12:02 CEST+02:00
A French appeals court ruled Friday that the heiress to the estate of fashion designer Nina Ricci will not serve jail time over her conviction for tax fraud, reducing an earlier sentence.
The court handed Arlette Ricci, 76, a three-year suspended sentence and confirmed a one-million-euro ($1.1 million) fine and the confiscation of two properties.
 
In what was viewed as one of the toughest sentences of its kind in France, Ricci was handed a three-year prison sentence, two years of which were suspended, in April 2015 for hiding €18.7 million from the taxman for more than two decades.
 
She appealed the sentence last December.
 
The appeals court Friday confirmed the conviction but said the sentence of "three years' imprisonment is fully suspended".
 
The heiress did not attend the hearing "for health reasons". The Nina Ricci fashion house, founded in 1932 in Paris, is known for its luxury perfumes -- especially the floral classic L'Air du Temps.
 
The case against Arlette Ricci began after revelations that the Swiss private banking arm of British giant HSBC had helped clients hide billions from the taxman, in what became known as the SwissLeaks scandal.
 
The original sentence in 2015 was considered exceptionally tough in France, where tax fraud is typically punished by fines and recovery of claimed sums, but hardly ever by jail.
 
But the court at the time said the heiress's actions had posed "an exceptional threat to public order" and that she had disguised her true wealth "for more than 20 years with particular determination."
tax fraud

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

France's tax fraud tsar handed jail term for tax dodging

French police raid Google's Paris offices in tax probe

French tax cheats to boost budget by €2.4 bn

Nina Ricci heiress gets prison term for tax fraud

Energy giant 'astonished' by tax fraud claims

US-French tax fraud pact derailed by shutdown

Disgraced ex-minister 'hit with lying charge'

List of French with Swiss accounts was 'made up'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France

French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business
Advertisement

Want to know more about Emmanuel Macron? Check out his impressive CV

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with France's new first lady Brigitte Trogneux

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads

Are these the 23 'best' words in the French language?
Advertisement
2,782 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. IN PICS: Ten must-visit French villages you've never heard of
  2. Did France have a secret crisis plan in case Le Pen won the election?
  3. Macron unveils first government and leaves French right fuming
  4. Eight sounds that tell you you're in Paris
  5. How a dead woman's body inspired France to get all neighbourly
Advertisement
Advertisement