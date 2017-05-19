Advertisement

Central Paris gets set to become giant race track

Evie Burrows-Taylor
19 May 2017
Central Paris gets set to become giant race track
The Invalides district in the heart of Paris is about to become a playground for Formula E drivers and their fast-growing fanbase.

Only in its second year, the 2017 Paris ePrix is expected to attract more than 10,000 spectators on Saturday.

And given that it's an opportunity to see cars travelling at breakneck speed around the city's world famous tourist sites, it's no wonder that it is already a much anticipated fixture on the capital's sporting calendar.

The organisers are aiming to address criticisms of last year's event, when spectators complained about the lack of visibility of the race, by offering free entry to an eVillage from where punters have great views of the speeding cars, and by placing 21 giant screens around the course.

A version of Formula 1 using only electric cars, Formula E has taken off worldwide in recent years. The cars can travel up to 225km/h and as spectators watch the cars whizz around the 1.93 km course they are invited to vote on their favourite driver.

The three drivers who receive the most votes benefit from extra power during the second part of the race when they change cars.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo was behind the move to bring Formula E to the French capital in a bid to increase public awareness of sustainable transportation as well as to give a platform to car manufacturers investing in green energy solutions.

