Jobless rate in France falls below 10 percent for first time in five years

The unemployment rate in France has fallen below 10 percent for the first time since 2012, according to the latest figures in news that will be welcomed by the new president.

The unemployment rate dropped in France by 0.4 percent in the first trimestre of 2017 according to the latest figures from the national statistics agency meaning the current rate of unemployment in France is 9.6 percent.

Insee based their calculations on the number of people of working age who were actively searching for employment, not just those who were signed up at employment centres.

The number of people out of work in France in the first trimestre stands at 2.83 million compared to 2.95 million for the last trimestre of 2016.

France's new president Emmanuel Macron has made fighting high unemployment his number one priority.

That was the same for his predecessor whose failed fight to bring down the jobless rate saw him decide not to stand for reelection.

However Hollande is convinced that his predecessor will benefit from some of the pro-business measures his government introduced including cutting payroll charges.