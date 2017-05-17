Who's who: All you need to know about Macron's 'balanced' French government

Photo: AFP

Emmanuel Macron named his first government on Wednesday. Here's a rundown on the 22 names in a cabinet that balances the left and the right and contains an equal number of men and women.

Bruno Le Maire - Minister of the Economy Le Maire is a conservative politician with right-wing Republicans party who was a candidate for the presidential election. He served as minister of the economy and then agriculture between 2007 and 2012 in Francois Fillon’s conservative (UMP at the time) government. Born in Neuilly-sur-Seine the 48-year-old is like Macron, a graduate of both Sciences Po and the prestigious École nationale d'administration (ENA).

Gerard Collomb - Minister of the Interior

Longstanding and active member of the Socialist party and mayor of Lyon since 2001, Gerard Collomb has been confirmed for the post of Minister of the Interior.

One of the first supporters of Macron's En Marche! movement, Collomb has been at Macron's side from almost the beginning of his journey towards the Elysée.

He was reduced to tears during Macron's inauguration last Sunday.

Elected Socialist municipal councillor for the 9th arrondissement in the French municipal elections in 1977, in 1981 the 69-year-old was elected to the French National Assembly aged just 34.

François Bayrou - Minister of Justice The 65-year-old is a former education minister (1993 - 1997) and founder of the centrist Democratic Movement (ModEm) political party. He is also also a three time French presidential candidate (2002, 2007 and 2012). This year, in a surprise move, he chose not to enter the race but instead to endorse Emmanuel Macron’s candidacy. His endorsement was seen as a key moment in Macron's campaign.

Sylvie Goulard - Defence Minister

Praised for her experience of the EU institutions, 52-year-old Goulard (pictured above to the right of Macron) is Member of the European Parliament for Francois Bayrou's MoDem party.

Having organized Macron's visit to Berlin with German chancellor Angela Merkel on March 16th, Goulard was also Romano Prodi's advisor when he presided the European Commission. But Goulard lacks heavyweight parliamentary experience in France and is unknown to most French people.

Jean-Yves Le Drian - Foreign Minister

The 69-year-old Le Drian as probably the most heavyweight member of Macron's government.

One of the two surviving members of Francois Hollande's Socialist government Le Drian was always touted as a member of Macron's cabinet for the work he has done and due to the fact he is respected on both the left and the right.

He has been defence minister for five years under Hollande and was instrumental in rolling out Operation Sentinel, which put 10,000 soldiers on France's streets after the Charlie Hebdo terror attacks as well as France's military offences against Isis and in Mali.

He is also the president of the Brittany regional council.