When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival gets underway on Wednesday and we can expect a few more wardrobe malfunctions this year. All eyes are on Sophie Marceau the undisputed queen of the accidental/on purpose Cannes red carpet flash.
When it comes to the red carpet at Cannes film festival the flashes don't just come from photographers.
And if it's true that Marceau is pulling these wardrobe stunts on purpose as some have speculated, who knows, maybe this year she'll have to be forced to up her game to ensure she doesn't forfeit her crown.
Here's our list of the best/worst/most memorable moments actresses and one actor bared a little too much on the red carpet.
1. Sophie Marceau famously shows more than intended
2. Then Sophie Marceau once again showed more than she intended
3. American supermodel Bella Hadid struggles to keep her dress on
4. Jessica Chastain battles the wind
5. Eva Longoria bares more than photographs bargained for
6. French TV presenter Ayem Nour flashes photographers
7. Sacha Baron Cohen aka Borat at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival in that famous green "mankini".
8. Actress Arta Dobroshi poses during the photocall of "Trois mondes" (Three Worlds) presented in the Un Certain Regard selection at the 65th Cannes film festival on May 25, 2012.
9. French actress Laure Calamy goes for a high kick and ends up flashing the entire red carpet audience.