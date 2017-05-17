Advertisement

Don't miss the deadline in France for declaring income tax by post

17 May 2017
Time has almost run out for certain taxpayers in France who are planning to declare their taxable income to authorities by post.
The deadline for old fashioned paper versions of tax declarations is midnight on Wednesday May 17th. 
 
Although only those whose declared taxable revenues under €28,000 in the year 2016 can still fill in the old paper declarations. Anyone declaring over €28,000 must do it online.
 
Allowances are also made for those who don't have an internet connection or if you declare to authorities that you don't know how to use the internet.
 
Next year the cut off figure will be reduced to €15,000 so anyone declaring over that amount must do so online. By 2019 paper declarations will be deleted altogether apart from for those cases mentioned above where online declarations are just not possible.
 
But don't worry if you're running late, you still have time to declare using the online system with deadlines varying according to which French department you live in. You can visit the government's tax declaration site www.impots.gouv.fr
 
The online deadlines for departments are as follows:
 
People living in departments from 01 (Ain) to 49 (Corrèze) can declare until midnight on 23 May. 
 
While those paying taxes between 2A (Corse du Sud) and 49 (Maine-et-Loire) have an extra week and can declare until midnight on 30 May. 
 
French departments that fall between 50 (Manche) and 90 (Territoire de Belfort) have until midnight on 6 June. 
 
Missing the deadline means risking a fine of 10 percent of the total tax bill, which can rise to 40 percent if a preliminary warning letter is sent by the tax department. 
 
 
