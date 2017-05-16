Advertisement

Internet users in France warned about bilingual cyber scam

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
16 May 2017
13:51 CEST+02:00
cyberhacking

Share this article

Internet users in France warned about bilingual cyber scam
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
16 May 2017
13:51 CEST+02:00
Internet users in France have been warned against a "half French, half English" hacking scam which has been tricking people out of cash across the country.
The scam works by opening a window on your screen warning that the computer is blocked and private information is at risk, reported French consumer magazine 60 million du consommateurs
 
The window asks the user to contact a help number where they can speak to someone who will unblock the computer for a fee. In addition to the text, a "half French, half English" warning is played as a voice message when the window opens.

The number of such instances has been on the rise in recent months and several regional newspapers have reported similar stories.

One of the victims of the cyber attack told 60 million du consommateurs that she spoke to a man who told her the problem was very serious, using the term “level 5 attack”.
 
He then told her that for €149.90 the problem could be solved. Once she agreed, he took remote control of her computer for 45 minutes, before telling her the virus was gone. But five days later, €450 disappeared from her bank account.
 
“It’s really a simple window. The computer is neither infected nor blocked,” François-Xavier Masson, the head of the France's organisation to counter cyber crime OCLCTIC, told 60 million du consommateurs.
 
“The victim will either pay for a service that is useless, or in a worst case scenario the scammers will encourage the victim to download software that will take control of his device or even steal personal data from him. Smartphones are also the target of these unscrupulous companies.”
 
Computer users are advised to turn off their computers immediately if they believe they have been the victim of a scam.
 
 
 
cyberhacking

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

French carmaker Renault shuts down sites after being hit by cyber attack

France denounces cyberattacks blamed on Moscow

France launches first cyber-warfare unit to take on hackers

Teens suspected of French website attacks

'Phishing email' the key to hacking of TV5Monde

French TV hack 'a step up' in cyberjihadism: experts

'Nude Carla Bruni' pics dupe Euro diplomats

Websites hit by Islamist hackers
Advertisement

Recent highlights

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France

French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business
Advertisement

Want to know more about Emmanuel Macron? Check out his impressive CV

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with France's new first lady Brigitte Trogneux

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads

Are these the 23 'best' words in the French language?
Advertisement
2,780 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Crown with 1,800 gem stones stolen from museum in Lyon
  2. France publishes first school textbook depicting the clitoris
  3. France set for an early summer scorcher with temperatures to top 30C
  4. Will one of these names be Emmanuel Macron's prime minister?
  5. All you need to know about France's new Prime Minister Edouard Philippe
Advertisement
Advertisement