Advertisement

France's name police refuse traditional Breton name over a 'foreign' letter

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
15 May 2017
16:48 CEST+02:00

Share this article

France's name police refuse traditional Breton name over a 'foreign' letter
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
15 May 2017
16:48 CEST+02:00
French authorities have refused a couple's choice of baby name because it includes a letter they do not consider to be French enough.
A couple in Brittany, western France recently discovered exactly how stressful choosing your baby's name can be in France when they tried to register their newborn "Fañch", which is Breton for "François". 
 
"Someone from the local authority's civil registration department called us to say that she could not register Fañch and we'd have to find another name," Jean-Christophe Bernard, the baby's father told Europe1 radio.
 
"We chose this name nine months ago and now we're unhappy and angry that we've been told it's not possible to use it," Bernard continued.
 
And while the name is unusual, it isn't unheard of, with noteworthy bearers of the name including Breton authors Fañch Peru and Fañch Broudig. 
 
And even though the letter "n" with a tilde (ñ) is more commonly associated with Spanish, it also exists in Breton, the traditional language of Brittany. But unfortunately for the couple in question, it doesn't feature on the government's official list of acceptable letters. 
 
Parents in France have often fallen foul of the rules regarding baby names.
 
Up until 1993 parents in France had to choose a name for their baby from a long list of acceptable "prenoms" laid out by authorities.
 
But the list was scrapped under President François Mitterand and French parents were given the liberty to be a little bit more inventive.
 
However courts can still ban names if they decide it is against the child's best interests.
 
And since 1993 judges have been forced to step in on a number of occasions, including in 2006 when a Montpellier court wasn't happy about a child being named "Happy" - or "Joyeux" in French.
 
It remains unclear if the child was named after the cheeriest character in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, but either way, the name was rejected due its "fantastical, almost ridiculous nature, that could create difficulties and actual embarrassment for the child".
 
 
 
The French baby names the law wouldn't allow

Share this article

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business

Want to know more about Emmanuel Macron? Check out his impressive CV

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with France's new first lady Brigitte Trogneux

Advertisement

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads

Are these the 23 'best' words in the French language?

What's on in France? Ten top things to do in May

French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne
Advertisement
3,341 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Crown with 1,800 gem stones stolen from museum in Lyon
  2. Analysis: The six big challenges facing France's new president Emmanuel Macron
  3. Will one of these names be Emmanuel Macron's prime minister?
  4. Meet the Macrons: France's unorthodox new power couple
  5. A French billionnaire has reportedly been charged over the Fillon fake jobs scandal
Advertisement
Advertisement