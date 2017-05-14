Advertisement

A French billionnaire has reportedly been charged over the Fillon fake jobs scandal

AFP
news@thelocal.it
14 May 2017
14:40 CEST+02:00
politicsfrancois fillon

Share this article

A French billionnaire has reportedly been charged over the Fillon fake jobs scandal
Francois Fillon pictured during the campaign. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
14 May 2017
14:40 CEST+02:00
French billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere has been charged over a fake jobs scandal that embroiled defeated rightwing presidential candidate Francois Fillon in January, a report said on Sunday.

Ladreit de Lacharriere employed Fillon's wife Penelope at his magazine La Revue des Deux Mondes from May 2012 to December 2013 with a pre-tax monthly salary of 5,000 euros ($5,500) a month.

The businessman, a close friend of Fillon, was summoned by three investigating judges on Friday evening and charged with misuse of corporate assets, the Journal du Dimanche newspaper said.

Fillon and his British-born wife have both been charged after revelations in the newspaper Le Canard Enchaine in January that his wife had been employed as a parliamentary assistant for 15 years.

She is suspected by investigators of having done little or no work for her salary that totalled hundreds of thousands of euros.

During his failed bid for the presidency, ex-prime minister Fillon also admitted taking an interest-free loan of 50,000 euros from Ladreit de Lacharriere without declaring it to a transparency watchdog.

Fillon insists he did nothing wrong and alleged throughout the campaign that the accusations were politically motivated.

Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron was inaugurated as France's youngest ever president on Sunday after winning the two-stage election on April 23rd and May 7th.

Fillon, the favourite until the revelations about his wife's jobs emerged, was eliminated after finishing third in the first round with 20.01 percent.

READ MORE: The Fillon Fight: A timeline of the extraordinary fake jobs scandalThe Fillon Fight: A timeline of the extraordinary fake jobs scandal
Photo: AFP

politicsfrancois fillon

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

In his own words: The best quotes from Macron's inauguration speech

Emmanuel Macron is the winner, but what can a French president actually do?

Failure for Fillon: How the one-time hot favourite watched his campaign collapse

Sextremism: How political leanings influence French people's sex habits

France's presidential election candidates begin the final push

So, what do the French presidential candidates plan to do if elected?

Here's what's happening in the French election campaigns

Who is Penelope Fillon, the Welsh woman at the centre of a political scandal in France?
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business

Want to know more about Emmanuel Macron? Check out his impressive CV

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with France's new first lady Brigitte Trogneux

Advertisement

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads

Are these the 23 'best' words in the French language?

What's on in France? Ten top things to do in May

French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne
Advertisement
3,340 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Analysis: The six big challenges facing France's new president Emmanuel Macron
  2. Meet the Macrons: France's unorthodox new power couple
  3. The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France
  4. Who's the big secret Emmanuel Macron has been hiding?
  5. Macron's plan to freshen up French politics gets off to a rocky start
Advertisement
Advertisement