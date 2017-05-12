Macron to hold talks with Merkel in Berlin on first day of new job

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host Emmanuel Macron for talks in Berlin on Monday, a day after the new French
president is due to take office.
Their meeting will take place "late afternoon on Monday", said Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert.
The German leader had welcomed Macron's win in France, saying he "carries the hopes of millions of French people and also many in Germany and across Europe."
President-elect Macron was welcomed by Merkel when he visited Berlin in March whilst on the campaign trail.
The 39-year-old had stressed his "common ground" with the German chancellor on economic reform, fiscal discipline and Europe's future.
The former economy minister had also he wanted to strengthen ties with Germany.
"I haven't forgotten I am only here as a candidate but I saw a lot of common ground with the chancellor, as well as a lot with President (Frank-Walter) Steinmeier," he had told reporters outside her chancellery after whirlwind talks during his one-day visit.
The symbolism of Macron meeting Merkel on his first full day as president won't be lost on the far right Marine Le Pen who had criticized Macron for being pro-EU and said if he won then France will remain under Merkel's rule.
"In any case, France will be governed by a woman, either me or Angela Merkel," Le Pen said during the live election debate.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Thursday underlined common ground with Macron in Germany and France's bid to bolster the European Union, which has been buffeted by Britain's decision to quit the bloc.
Schaeuble said both he and Macron are in favour of creating a parliament for the 19-country eurozone.
"A eurozone parliament could be set up, made up of European parliamentarians, which would have consultative powers" for moving forward the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), Schaeuble said.
When Nicolas Sarkozy was president of France alongside Merkel the pair were dubbed "Merkozy" due to their efforts to solve the euro debt crisis.
When François Hollande took over from Sarkozy the new name "Merklande" was used but it didn't really stick.
But if Macron succeeds in forging ties with the German chancellor to tackle issues such as the refugee crisis and the threat caused by Brexit, perhaps it won't be long until the press are talking about "Merkron" or "Macrel"?.