Macron to hold talks with Merkel in Berlin on first day of new job

Photo: AFP

Emmanuel Macron will head to Berlin on Monday - the day after he is inaugurated as the new president of France - to hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Their meeting will take place "late afternoon on Monday", said Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert.

The German leader had welcomed Macron's win in France, saying he "carries the hopes of millions of French people and also many in Germany and across Europe."

President-elect Macron was welcomed by Merkel when he visited Berlin in March whilst on the campaign trail.

The 39-year-old had stressed his "common ground" with the German chancellor on economic reform, fiscal discipline and Europe's future.