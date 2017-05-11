Advertisement

Paris: Here's how the Velib' bike share is set to change

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
11 May 2017
14:26 CEST+02:00
velibbicycle

Share this article

Paris: Here's how the Velib' bike share is set to change
All photos: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
11 May 2017
14:26 CEST+02:00
Wondering what your trips around Paris will look like now the popular bike-sharing scheme has changed hands? We're here to tell you.
The famed Velib' bike-sharing scheme is set to move from JCDecaux to the Smoovengo consortium led by Montpellier-based bike-sharing company Smoove.
 
Here are some important changes set for 2018 that every Velib'er should know:
 
1. The price will (very likely) go up
 
As predicted by Le Parisien newspaper earlier this year, the price of using the Vélib' is very likely to rise. However, the tariffs will not be confirmed until the autumn when a price hike is voted on. 
 
The basic subscription of €29 with the first 30 minutes of each journey free "doesn't reflect reality," president of Vélib' Métropole Marie-Pierre de la Gontrie, told the paper. She also confirmed that the increased tariffs would be moderate to avoid losing the 300,000 current subscription holders who will be automatically enrolled in the new scheme. 
 
While the Vélib scheme was not originally supposed to cost the public a penny, the auditors found that in 2013, the total bill came to €16 million. Paris City Hall has since confirmed that it forks out around €15 million a year, according to reports in the French media.
 
In the past, current operator JCDecaux was accused of not being transparent when it came to its financial reports.
 
 
2. They'll be more modern
 
CEO of Smoove, Laurent Mercat has been keen to highlight the technology that will be available when his company takes over. 
 
With 30 percent of the new fleet electrically-operated and offering Wifi, the scheme which is fast-approaching its tenth birthday is set to make a step into the future.  
 
The move will also help battle the common problem of bike stations in Montmartre, Montparnasse and Buttes Chaumont remaining empty for long periods of time as users use them to cycle downhill but rarely use them to slog up Parisian hills. 
 
3. It will be easier to get to the suburbs 
 
Currently 20 suburbs around Paris take part in the Vélib' scheme and 40 more will have the chance to join in time for the start of the 2018 contract. Other suburbs around Paris will be able to join the scheme later during the company's 2018-2032 contract for a participation fee of €10,000 per station. 
 
Temporary bike stations will also be set up for certain large-scale events such as music festivals Rock-en-Seine and Solidays. 
 
 
4. A bike you can depend on 
 
By updating the bikes Smoove plans to reduce vandalism to affect only 15 percent, a figure which falls in line with the company's current fleet of 20,000 bikes, reported Le Parisien. 
 
This falls well below the current vandalism figures which see above 70 percent of bikes damaged each year. 
 
The new bikes will have a locking cable integrated into the handle bar and a GPS-tracking system to prevent damage. 
 
Theft and vandalism have been a major scourge on the scheme since its launch in 2007. Around 19,000 are stolen each year and while the majority are found, around a quarter of those recovered are so badly damaged they have to be destroyed.  
 
JCDecaux has claimed that €1.5 million of the total of the €15 million amount the Vélib' system costs Parisians each year is made up of vandalism repair.
 
 
And happily something that won't change...
 
5. A smooth handover
 
During the handover, the Vélib' bikes will be available although the number on hand will decrease. 
 
Between January and March 2018 the two companies will execute a "well orchestrated" plan, Smoove CEO Mercat assured Le Parisien, as JCDecaux removes its 1,200 stations. Smoove will have 50 percent of its stations operational by January 2018. 
 
 
velibbicycle

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Au revoir Velibs: Paris to get new fleet of modern city bikes

Paris coughs up '€15 million a year' to pay for Velib' bikes

Paris unveils first stretch of 'bicycle highway'

Paris: Nearly 100 Velib' bikes found in Canal Saint-Martin

So what's beneath the surface of a Paris canal?

John Kerry breaks leg in French cycling accident

Paris: Seven years of Velib' bikes in 7 stats

Paris rolls out Velib' bike rental scheme for kids
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business

Want to know more about Emmanuel Macron? Check out his impressive CV

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with France's new first lady Brigitte Trogneux

Advertisement

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads

Are these the 23 'best' words in the French language?

What's on in France? Ten top things to do in May

French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne
Advertisement
3,340 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French Socialist party opens process to boot out ex-PM Manuel Valls
  2. Here's where you can find the 'best' baguette in Paris
  3. Charlie Hebdo in hot water over 'sexist' cartoon of a pregnant Mrs Macron
  4. Eiffel Tower knocked off top spot in world's most Instagrammed sites
  5. The 'third Le Pen': What you need to know about Marion Marechal-Le Pen
Advertisement
Advertisement