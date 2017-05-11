Advertisement

French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
11 May 2017
15:53 CEST+02:00
property

Share this article

French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business
Photo: Leggett Immobilier
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
11 May 2017
15:53 CEST+02:00
Fancy owning a beautiful lock house in Brittany's picturesque Finistère that comes complete with it's own gîte business?
Where is it?
 
Situated on the Nantes-Brest canal in the picturesque department of Finistère in the far west of Brittany. 
 
"Finistère is the most westerly department of Brittany with its name meaning the equivalent of Cornwall's 'Land's End'. It has more than just that in common with Cornwall, with its rugged, picturesque countryside, strong regional identity and many miles of coastline scattered with clean, sandy beaches they are quite alike," writes the estate agent Leggett Immobilier.
 
The house is 4.6km from market town Châteauneuf-du-Faou and the architecturally impressive stately home, Château de Trévarez. 
 
The Montagnes Noires and the Parc naturel régional d'Armorique are also conveniently located nearby, as are many charming regional towns and villages. 
 
The nearest airports are Quimper-Cornouaille (49km) and Brest (72km) where Ryanair operate flights from. Lorient and Dinard airports also run international flights, but are further away.
 
Brittany's toll free roads make it easy to access a host of ports and airports and there are TGV services at stations including Brest and Morlaix.
 
 
How much does it cost?
 
The property is valued at €278,200 or £234,523 depending on exchange rates. 
 
Describe the house
 
Looking right out onto the canal and surrounded by spectacular countryside, this stunning detached lock house has six bedrooms, four shower rooms, a good sized dining room with a woodburner and kitchen, and a living area with an open fireplace. 
 
The property also has a patio perfect for dining on long summer evenings. 
 
Why buy it?
 
Leggett Immobilier say: "Tucked away on a beautiful stretch of the Nantes-Brest canal, this lovely lock house has been transformed into a gîte business. 
 
"It is occupied for about seven months of the year and has been running successfully for about the last ten years."
 
And the photos
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
property

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne

French Property of the Week – A stone cottage among Provence's lavender fields

French Property of the Week: Medieval manor in Dordogne with guest apartment

French Property of the Week - 'Amazing' 7 bedroom house near Charente (with a pool)

French Property of the Week - 900-year-old Knights Templar house in Dordogne (with a massive garden)

Renting in Paris: Ten things you need to know about apartment hunting

French Property of the Week - Converted school house with a pool in Limousin

Frequent mistakes made by French property buyers

Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business

Want to know more about Emmanuel Macron? Check out his impressive CV

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with France's new first lady Brigitte Trogneux

Advertisement

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads

Are these the 23 'best' words in the French language?

What's on in France? Ten top things to do in May

French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne
Advertisement
3,340 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French Socialist party opens process to boot out ex-PM Manuel Valls
  2. Here's where you can find the 'best' baguette in Paris
  3. Charlie Hebdo in hot water over 'sexist' cartoon of a pregnant Mrs Macron
  4. Eiffel Tower knocked off top spot in world's most Instagrammed sites
  5. The 'third Le Pen': What you need to know about Marion Marechal-Le Pen
Advertisement
Advertisement