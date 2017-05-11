French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business

Photo: Leggett Immobilier

Fancy owning a beautiful lock house in Brittany's picturesque Finistère that comes complete with it's own gîte business?

Where is it?

Situated on the Nantes-Brest canal in the picturesque department of Finistère in the far west of Brittany.

"Finistère is the most westerly department of Brittany with its name meaning the equivalent of Cornwall's 'Land's End'. It has more than just that in common with Cornwall, with its rugged, picturesque countryside, strong regional identity and many miles of coastline scattered with clean, sandy beaches they are quite alike," writes the estate agent Leggett Immobilier.

The house is 4.6km from market town Châteauneuf-du-Faou and the architecturally impressive stately home, Château de Trévarez.

The Montagnes Noires and the Parc naturel régional d'Armorique are also conveniently located nearby, as are many charming regional towns and villages.

The nearest airports are Quimper-Cornouaille (49km) and Brest (72km) where Ryanair operate flights from. Lorient and Dinard airports also run international flights, but are further away.

Brittany's toll free roads make it easy to access a host of ports and airports and there are TGV services at stations including Brest and Morlaix.

How much does it cost?

The property is valued at €278,200 or £234,523 depending on exchange rates.

Describe the house

Looking right out onto the canal and surrounded by spectacular countryside, this stunning detached lock house has six bedrooms, four shower rooms, a good sized dining room with a woodburner and kitchen, and a living area with an open fireplace.

The property also has a patio perfect for dining on long summer evenings.

Why buy it?

Leggett Immobilier say : "Tucked away on a beautiful stretch of the Nantes-Brest canal, this lovely lock house has been transformed into a gîte business.

"It is occupied for about seven months of the year and has been running successfully for about the last ten years."

And the photos