Elephant quits French circus and hits the streets of Clermont-Ferrand

You don't normally associate elephants with the central French city of Clermont-Ferrand, until Wednesday afternoon this week.
An elephant, that usually spends its time in the circus "La Piste aux étoiles" which was stationed in the city, decided to take a stroll around town.
The circus told La Montagne newspaper that visitors "with ill intentions" had managed to let the creature out, adding that it was only out for two minutes before being returned safely.
#ClermontFd Un éléphant échappé d'un cirque se promène en pleine ville https://t.co/CCjr4jUUAa #Insolite pic.twitter.com/uPuo5rYtPM— La Montagne (@lamontagne_fr) May 10, 2017
But two minutes was time enough for some unbelievable photos taken by no doubt gobsmacked motorists.
Angry circus chiefs, meanwhile, denied the elephant escaped and insisted that he was taken for a walk.
Of course, while seeing an elephant on the streets of Clermont-Ferrand may indeed be spectacular it's not the reason why Clermont-Ferrand is "the very best place in France".