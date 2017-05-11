Eiffel Tower knocked off top spot in world's most Instagrammed sites

Photo: AFP

Which location has defeated the Eiffel Tower as the most hashtagged place in the world on Instagram?

According to a new poll by online travel site TravelBird, the Eiffel Tower has been eclipsed as the most popular spot in the world for instagrammers by the "happiest place on earth" -- Disneyland in California.

Disneyland has received 14.6 million hashtags - twice as many as the Eiffel Tower - which for the moment rests in second place, according to the poll.

The US dominated the list, with South Beach Florida, the Las Vegas Strip and Times Square in New York all featuring on the list.

Calculated using the number of times locations have been hashtagged on the popular photo sharing site, the Eiffel Tower remained the most popular place in France followed by Notre-Dame Cathedral and Alps ski resort, Courchevel.

Based on research by UK-based ticket booking site Attraction Tix, there have been 10,700 selfies in front of the Eiffel Tower in 2015 alone, trumping Disney World Florida with 9,870 posts, and the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai, with 8,860.