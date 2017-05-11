Advertisement

Violent storms on the way for south eastern France

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
11 May 2017
09:26 CEST+02:00
weather

Violent storms on the way for south eastern France
File photo: AFP
Residents in south eastern France have been warned of fierce storms set to hit on Thursday afternoon.
National weather agency Météo France has issued an orange alert for five departments as dangerous storms approach south eastern France on Thursday afternoon.
 
The departments on alert are: Ain, Isère, Rhône, Savoie and Haute-Savoie (see map below).
 
An orange warning is the second highest warning level and asks the public to be "very vigilant".
 
The weather agency has predicted brief but intense storms and recommends vigilance in the region, warning that they could put lives at risk. 
 
People in the affected areas have been recommended to remain vigilant and avoid using the telephone and electronics. 
 
weather

