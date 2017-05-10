Here's where you can find the 'best' baguette in Paris

Baker Sami Bouattour. Photo: AFP

The crown for the best baguette in Paris has been awarded once again, this time going to a bakery in the 13th arrondissement.

And in news that has (almost) nothing to do with the new president...

The annual Grand Prize for the best baguette in Paris has been awarded to the Brun bakery, at 193 rue de Tolbiac in the 13th arrondissement (see map below).

Baker Sami Bouattour got the top nod, which comes with €4,000 in cash and the honour of baking a fresh batch for the presidential Elysée palace every day for the next year (see, we told you there was a little politics involved).

Bouattour will be officially recognized for his win by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo at the Fête du Pain (Bread festival), which begins on Saturday outside the Notre Dame cathedral.

All baguettes entered for the prize are submitted to a rigorous judging process and strict criteria.

They must measure between 55 and 65 centimetres in length, weigh between 250 and 300 grams, and have a salt content of no more than 18 grams per kilo of flour.

The nearly 200 entries were judged according to critera including smell, taste, appearance, crispiness and how well-baked they were.

Here's the list of the top ten baguettes in Paris, according to the jury.

1. Boulangerie Brun, 193 rue de Tolbiac (13th arrondissement).

2. Aux Délices de Glacière, 90 boulevard Auguste Blanqui (13th).

3. Boulangerie Dupain, 20 Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire (11th).

4. Boulangerie Gontran Cherrier, 22 rue de Caulaincourt (18th).

5. Boulangerie Bichon, 2 rue Cail (10th).

6. Les Gourmandises d'Eiffel, 187 rue de Grenelle (7th).

7. Boulangerie 2M, 215 boulevard Raspail (14th).

8. Le Grenier à Pain, 52 avenue d'Italie (13th).

9. Boulangerie Tembely, 33 rue Myrha (18th).

10. Maison Hubert Trévisse, 6 rue de Trévise (9th).