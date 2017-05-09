Paris: Gare du Nord evacuated as armed police search train

The international transport hub was evacuated shortly before midnight Monday to allow members of the Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) police unit to search the train which had come from the northern city of Valenciennes, according to a source close to the enquiry.
Police ended the operation at 01:50 am Tuesday without success.
2hrs ago. French counterterrorism Rapid Intervention Brigade surrounded Gare du Nord hunting for 3 terror suspects. https://t.co/GSsNbjodX8— Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) May 8, 2017
Police all over #garedunord hustling us off the #eurostar train, out of the station and clearing the area pic.twitter.com/Ko0pFUawCC— Dave James Phillips (@DJPCX) May 8, 2017
Le point à 00H16 sur la situation à Gare du Nord. #GareDuNord pic.twitter.com/FnAKF2R3Z1— Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) May 8, 2017
"Checking complete, gradual return to normal," police tweeted.
The team were deployed after the alarm was raised by ticket office staff, sources said.
The operation comes two weeks after armed police arrested a man carrying a knife at the station.
France is on edge after having suffered a string of deadly attacks in recent years.