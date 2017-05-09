Advertisement

Paris: Thieves steal €900k haul in raid on luxury watch shop near Champs-Élysées

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
9 May 2017
12:55 CEST+02:00
robbery

Share this article

Paris: Thieves steal €900k haul in raid on luxury watch shop near Champs-Élysées
Photo: Google Street View
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
9 May 2017
12:55 CEST+02:00
Two men armed with a club have got away with €900,000 loot after robbing a luxury watch shop in Paris, according to reports.

The two men targeted the luxury watch shop near the Champs-Élysées on Tuesday morning at around 11am.

An employee at the store was hit around the head with a club by one of the men before the thieves made their escape from the store on Rue Marbeuf in the city's 8th arrondissement (see map below). 

The value of the stolen goods has been estimated at €900,000, a police source told BFMTV.

The men fled the scene on a motorbike, with a passerby capturing their escape on camera (see tweet below). 

 
Tuesday's robbery comes after two men made off with half a million euros' worth of luxury watches in a Paris jewellers in October. 
   
After threatening staff there with tear gas canisters, they escaped "with about 10 watches with an estimated value of €500,000 ($546,000)", said the source.
  
In March last year, a Chopard jewellery store in the nearby Place Vendome was robbed of an undisclosed amount of merchandise by two men armed with a pistol and a grenade.There have been robberies of high profile individuals in Paris including Kim Kardashian in January. 

Kardashian was robbed of some €10 million worth of jewels at a private residence near the Madeleine church, not far from Place Vendôme.

Tuesday's robbery comes after numerous other high profile robberies that have targeted members of the Saudi royal family and visitors from China.

 
 
robbery

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Two Americans robbed of €400,000 jewels in luxury Paris square

Paris thieves nab €100,000 from tourists in highway robbery

'Robber pulled gun on me', Kardashian told French police

Paris police charge Kardashian jewel heist 'ringleader'

'Grandad gangsters': Who are the 17 suspects in the Kardashian Paris robbery?

Here's where you're most likely to get robbed in France

Armed thieves steal '€2.5 million in gold' in central France

Two tourists robbed on Paris highway in €5 million heist
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Want to know more about Emmanuel Macron? Check out his impressive CV

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with France's new first lady Brigitte Trogneux

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads
Advertisement

Are these the 23 'best' words in the French language?

What's on in France? Ten top things to do in May

French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne

Who are the millions of French voters backing Marine Le Pen?
Advertisement
3,324 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. From teacher to lover to France's first lady: Meet 'Madame Macron'
  2. This is why millions of French people vote Marine Le Pen for president
  3. IN NUMBERS: How the French voted (and how they didn't)
  4. How Emmanuel Macron went from top of the class to president of France
  5. As it happened: Emmanuel Macron elected president of France
Advertisement
Advertisement