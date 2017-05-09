Paris: Thieves steal €900k haul in raid on luxury watch shop near Champs-Élysées

Photo: Google Street View

Two men armed with a club have got away with €900,000 loot after robbing a luxury watch shop in Paris, according to reports.

The two men targeted the luxury watch shop near the Champs-Élysées on Tuesday morning at around 11am.

An employee at the store was hit around the head with a club by one of the men before the thieves made their escape from the store on Rue Marbeuf in the city's 8th arrondissement (see map below).

The value of the stolen goods has been estimated at €900,000, a police source told BFMTV.

The men fled the scene on a motorbike, with a passerby capturing their escape on camera (see tweet below).

Paris: une bijouterie près des Champs-Elysées braquée, entre 800.000 et 900.000 euros de préjudice https://t.co/b9qOTMLsm9 pic.twitter.com/LMLXmX5tCa — BFMTV (@BFMTV) May 9, 2017

After threatening staff there with tear gas canisters, they escaped "with about 10 watches with an estimated value of €500,000 ($546,000)", said the source.

In March last year, a Chopard jewellery store in the nearby Place Vendome was robbed of an undisclosed amount of merchandise by two men armed with a pistol and a grenade.There have been robberies of high profile individuals in Paris including Kim Kardashian in January.

Kardashian was robbed of some €10 million worth of jewels at a private residence near the Madeleine church, not far from Place Vendôme.

Tuesday's robbery comes after numerous other high profile robberies that have targeted members of the Saudi royal family and visitors from China.