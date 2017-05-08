What happens now: Macron faces busy schedule starting with his inauguration

Photo: AFP

Emmanuel Macron has little time to bask in the glory of being elected France's youngest ever president. He must get to work right away, starting with his inauguration on May 14th

Emmanuel Macron will be inaugurated as France's next leader on Sunday at the Elysée Palace, outgoing President Francois Hollande told French television.

Hollande was speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony in Paris on Monday the day after Macron, a pro-EU centrist, won a resounding victory over far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

Earlier in the day, Hollande warmly greeted Macron in their first public meeting since the centrist's victory the day before.

Hollande smiled and clasped the arms of his one-time economy minister as the two men attended a ceremony at Paris's Arc de Triomphe to commemorate victory over the Nazis in World War II.

The president walked beside the 39-year-old Macron to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the monument, where they laid a wreath.

Hollande plucked Macron from obscurity three years ago when he named the former investment banker his economy minister, marking the start of his meteoric rise to Sunday's electoral victory over far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Final results from the interior ministry out on Monday showed Macron -- who will be France's youngest ever president -- won 66.1 percent of the vote against 33.9 percent for Le Pen.

And he's got a busy calendar in the weeks to come.

Apart from his inauguration on May 14th, Macron will have to name a Prime Minister, which he is expected to do the following day.

There has been speculation it will be a woman, perhaps the IMF chief Christine Lagarde or the former leader of French businesses group Medef Laurence Parisot.

It could also be fellow centrist and ally François Bayrou who joined his campaign.

After consulting with his PM Macron will then name his government which he says will compose of 15 ministers half of whom will be women.

He has said he wants to appoint a doctor as his health minister and perhaps other members of civil society.

He then has a NATO meeting in Brussels and a G7 summit in Sicily.

Then comes what could be dubbed the third round of the presidential elections - the parliamentary elections on June 11th and June 18th.

Only then will the president find out how much power he can actually yield.