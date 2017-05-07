World leaders congratulate France's new president Emmanuel Macron

Photo: AFP

Here's how world leaders reacted to Emmanuel Macron winning France's presidential election.

French centrist Emmanuel Macron stormed to the presidency on Sunday, scoring a resounding win over his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a run-off vote.

Here follows a selection of early comments from world leaders on Macron's election victory.



Germany



"Congratulations, @EmmanuelMacron. Your victory is a victory for a strong and united Europe and for French-German friendship," said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman.

Félicitations, @EmmanuelMacron. Votre victoire est une victoire pour une Europe forte et unie et pour l'amitié franco-allemande. — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) May 7, 2017



United States

US President Donald Trump tweeted to congratulate Macron.

Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2017

Britain



"The Prime Minister warmly congratulates President-elect Macron on his election success. France is one of our closest allies and we look forward to working with the new President on a wide range of shared priorities," said a Downing Street spokesman.



European Union



"Happy that the French chose a European future," wrote European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Twitter.

Félicitations @EmmanuelMacron! Heureux que les Français aient choisi un avenir européen. Ensemble pour une #Europe plus forte et plus juste pic.twitter.com/GWlxKYs4hL — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) May 7, 2017

EU Council President Donald Tusk also offered his congratulations.

Congratulations @EmmanuelMacron. Congratulations to French people for choosing Liberty, Equality and Fraternity over tyranny of fake news. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) May 7, 2017

Spain

"Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron, new president of #France. Let us work in France and Spain for a stable, prosperous and more integrated Europe," Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in a tweet.

Denmark

"Congratulations @Emmanuel Macron! We can achieve more together than on our own. Looking forward to our cooperation," wrote Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen on Twitter.



Sweden



"This is a victory for the French people and for European cooperation. New opportunities will now open up for the proactive agenda needed to strengthen the EU, including more jobs and fair working conditions, a stronger climate policy and a functioning asylum system in which everyone takes responsibility," said Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

Brazil

"I congratulate @EmmanuelMacron on his victory in the French presidential election. Brazil and France will continue to work together for democracy, human rights, development, integration and peace," tweeted President Michel Temer.

Others

"Congratulations to President-elect @EmmanuelMacron and the French people," former US president Bill Clinton wrote on Twitter.

"The French people refused the politics of hate and voted to uphold our shared values of liberty égalité, and fraternité," New York City mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted.