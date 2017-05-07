Advertisement

World leaders congratulate France's new president Emmanuel Macron

7 May 2017
20:55 CEST+02:00
Photo: AFP
Here's how world leaders reacted to Emmanuel Macron winning France's presidential election.

French centrist Emmanuel Macron stormed to the presidency on Sunday, scoring a resounding win over his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a run-off vote.

Here follows a selection of early comments from world leaders on Macron's election victory.

Germany

"Congratulations, @EmmanuelMacron. Your victory is a victory for a strong and united Europe and for French-German friendship," said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman.


United States

US President Donald Trump tweeted to congratulate Macron.

Britain


"The Prime Minister warmly congratulates President-elect Macron on his election success. France is one of our closest allies and we look forward to working with the new President on a wide range of shared priorities," said a Downing Street spokesman.

European Union

"Happy that the French chose a European future," wrote European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Twitter.

EU Council President Donald Tusk also offered his congratulations.

Spain

"Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron, new president of #France. Let us work in France and Spain for a stable, prosperous and more integrated Europe," Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in a tweet.

Denmark

"Congratulations @Emmanuel Macron! We can achieve more together than on our own. Looking forward to our cooperation," wrote Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen on Twitter.

Sweden

"This is a victory for the French people and for European cooperation. New opportunities will now open up for the proactive agenda needed to strengthen the EU, including more jobs and fair working conditions, a stronger climate policy and a functioning asylum system in which everyone takes responsibility," said Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

Brazil

"I congratulate @EmmanuelMacron on his victory in the French presidential election. Brazil and France will continue to work together for democracy, human rights, development, integration and peace," tweeted President Michel Temer.

Others 

"Congratulations to President-elect @EmmanuelMacron and the French people," former US president Bill Clinton wrote on Twitter.

"The French people refused the politics of hate and voted to uphold our shared values of liberty  égalité, and fraternité," New York City mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted.

